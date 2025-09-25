Perthshire Planning Ahead: More seats at McDiarmid Park and Crieff restaurant expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: More seats at McDiarmid Park and Crieff restaurant expansion

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Lucy Scarlett & Neil Henderson
This week's planning ahead includes the approval of new women's changing facilities at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
This week's planning ahead includes the approval of new women's changing facilities at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

Approval has been granted for new women’s changing facilities at McDiarmid Park.

The scheme also includes an additional 100 covered supporter seats at St Johnstone FC’s all-weather pitch and the installation of a new lift.

The women’s changing rooms will accommodate both home and away teams, along with a separate space for officials.

A supporting statement from the club said: “It is not envisaged that these projects will generate additional traffic but rather improve the experience for players, supporters and neighbours of games, training and the wider ‘Saints in the community’ programmes.”

Perth and Kinross Council approved the application.

Energy company bids for Abernethy solar farm

The site where the solar farm could be located. Image: Google Street View

Plans for a new solar farm on land north-west of Jamesfield Garden Centre in Abernethy have been unveiled.

Knaresborough-based firm Harmony JF 3 Limited is behind the proposal, having now submitted a pre-planning PAN application notice with Perth and Kinross Council.

A public consultation will be held at Aberfeldy’s Williamson Hall in Kirk Wynd on October 9, between 3pm and 7pm. Members of the project team will be available to discuss the plans.

Perth Airbnb refused due to ‘unacceptable impact’

The proposal for an Airbnb in Priory Place was rejected. Image: Google Street View

Plans to transform a ground-floor flat into an Airbnb near Perth railway station have been axed by planners.

Lee Deans’ application detailed the conversion of the property on Priory Place into a “luxury short-term let” accommodation.

The proposal received six objections, with one resident citing noise pollution as a concern.

Perth and Kinross Council ruled that the plans would have an “unacceptable impact on local amenity and character of the area” and refused the application.

Crieff restaurant expands into former bookmaker shop

The Gurkhas will expand into the former Ladbrokes next door. Image: Google Street View

Approval has been granted for The Gurkhas, on Creiff’s East High Street, to expand into the empty Ladbrokes unit next door.

The Nepalese restaurant will increase its seating area, add more toilets, and enlarge its kitchen space.

A planning application for updated signage will follow.

The popular restaurant specialises in Nepalese and Indian dishes.

It has a 4.4 score on TripAdvisor with hundreds of “excellent” ratings.

Kinross children’s hospice given green light for upgrade

Rachel House plans.
An AI image shows how the new Rachel House could look. Image: CHAS

A multi-million-pound upgrade of Rachel House in Kinross has been approved.

The children’s hospice will undergo a full redesign, which includes an additional hydrotherapy pool, better-equipped bedrooms and fully accessible adventure gardens.

Construction could begin next year and be completed in 2027.

Rachel House, which first opened in 1996, provides care for children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

St Johnstone changing facilities

Abernethy battery storage

Perth Airbnb

Crieff restaurant

Kinross hospice

Conversation