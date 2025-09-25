Perthshire Planning Ahead: More seats at McDiarmid Park and Crieff restaurant expansion

Approval has been granted for new women’s changing facilities at McDiarmid Park.

The scheme also includes an additional 100 covered supporter seats at St Johnstone FC’s all-weather pitch and the installation of a new lift.

The women’s changing rooms will accommodate both home and away teams, along with a separate space for officials.

A supporting statement from the club said: “It is not envisaged that these projects will generate additional traffic but rather improve the experience for players, supporters and neighbours of games, training and the wider ‘Saints in the community’ programmes.”

Perth and Kinross Council approved the application.

Energy company bids for Abernethy solar farm

Plans for a new solar farm on land north-west of Jamesfield Garden Centre in Abernethy have been unveiled.

Knaresborough-based firm Harmony JF 3 Limited is behind the proposal, having now submitted a pre-planning PAN application notice with Perth and Kinross Council.

A public consultation will be held at Aberfeldy’s Williamson Hall in Kirk Wynd on October 9, between 3pm and 7pm. Members of the project team will be available to discuss the plans.

Perth Airbnb refused due to ‘unacceptable impact’

Plans to transform a ground-floor flat into an Airbnb near Perth railway station have been axed by planners.

Lee Deans’ application detailed the conversion of the property on Priory Place into a “luxury short-term let” accommodation.

The proposal received six objections, with one resident citing noise pollution as a concern.

Perth and Kinross Council ruled that the plans would have an “unacceptable impact on local amenity and character of the area” and refused the application.

Crieff restaurant expands into former bookmaker shop

Approval has been granted for The Gurkhas, on Creiff’s East High Street, to expand into the empty Ladbrokes unit next door.

The Nepalese restaurant will increase its seating area, add more toilets, and enlarge its kitchen space.

A planning application for updated signage will follow.

The popular restaurant specialises in Nepalese and Indian dishes.

It has a 4.4 score on TripAdvisor with hundreds of “excellent” ratings.

Kinross children’s hospice given green light for upgrade

A multi-million-pound upgrade of Rachel House in Kinross has been approved.

The children’s hospice will undergo a full redesign, which includes an additional hydrotherapy pool, better-equipped bedrooms and fully accessible adventure gardens.

Construction could begin next year and be completed in 2027.

Rachel House, which first opened in 1996, provides care for children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

