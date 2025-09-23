Area of Dundee park taped off by police

A section of a Dundee park has been taped off by police.

Officers are standing guard at a cordon at South Road Park, off South Road, between Menzieshill and Charleston.

A wooded area in the park has been taped off, with police vehicles parked nearby.

An ambulance was also stopped on South Road but has since left.

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson is at the scene.

He said: “We initially received a report of police searching the park just before 2.25pm.

“When I arrived on scene, an ambulance was present on South Road.

“A footpath within South Road Park has been taped off.

“Officers are on point at the perimeter of the cordon, which is extensive.”

He added: “Members of the public are being forced to walk down the embankment.

“The cordon is closer to the Forth Crescent entrance of the park.”

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

