Montrose and Brechin ‘minimalist’ spending row over £21m Angus infrastructure fund

Opposition councillors mounted a bid to hold back on committing cash to other projects while Brechin's Storm Babet recovery and Montrose coastal erosion remain top priorities.

By Graham Brown
£2million is being allocated from the fund to tackle coastal erosion at Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Half an hour cost Angus SNP councillors the chance to challenge how a £21 million infrastructure fund will be spent across the district.

The money pot was created in this year’s council budget when the SNP group were still in power.

Part of an 11% council tax increase was used to set up a £1m loan fund to increase the council’s borrowing powers over the next four years.

But the SNP lost control of the council just two months later.

A new coalition group retained the infrastructure fund and has drawn up plans for how it will be spent.

The Conservative/Independent/Labour administration say the spending proposals are “game-changing”.

It includes repairing roads, swimming pools and school heating systems.

Angus SNP group amendment defeated

On Tuesday, the SNP moved to hold back on committing £10m of the fund while two major issues – Brechin’s Storm Babet recovery and Montrose coastal erosion – remain at the top of the priority list.

SNP leader Bill Duff failed to have his amendment considered because it was lodged late.

“You’re arguing about half an hour, a bit of a technicality I think,” he said.

“When we set the infrastructure fund up there were two major priorities.

“Those were whatever recovery work we need to do in Brechin and the pressing issue of coastal erosion in Montrose.

Storm Babet hit Brechin in 2023.
Storm Babet sparked a major rescue operation in Brechin in 2023. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“We don’t know if we’re going to get any government funding, because we haven’t asked for it.”

The spending plans include £2m for Montrose erosion and £3m to raise Brechin’s flood wall.

Council leader George Meechan ruled: “The amendment was late in coming forward. My decision is it wouldn’t meet the test of urgency.”

A motion to refer the matter to the next full Angus Council meeting was also defeated.

Following the meeting, Mr Duff said it was “a really bad result for the citizens of Montrose and Brechin”.

“This minimalist offering of £2m and £3m respectively is deeply disappointing and means that if we fail to get appropriate government funding in good time, we cannot complete the work that is necessary.”

