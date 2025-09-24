Film crews descend on Culross to shoot scenes for Oscar-winning director’s new movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Film crews descend on Culross to shoot scenes for Oscar-winning director’s new movie

Several roads are closed for the filming of Joel Coen's Jack of Spades.

By Neil Henderson
Preparations for filming of Hollywood director Joel Coen's new movie in Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Film crews have descended on Culross for four-time Oscar winner Joel Coen’s new movie.

The acclaimed director, involved in Fargo, True Grit, The Big Lebowski and No Country for Old Men, is filming scenes for Jack of Spades on Wednesday and Thursday.

The film is understood to be a period drama set in the late 1800s starring Josh O’Connor, who played a young Prince Charles in The Crown and starred alongside Zendaya in Challengers last year.

However, the movie’s storylines and plot are still under wraps.

Back Causeway, Mid Causeway, Little Causeway and Tanhouse Brae will all remain closed until 8pm on Friday. Culross West car park is also shut.

Jack of Spades films in Culross

Work to transform some of the properties around The Cross and Back Causeway continued throughout Tuesday.

A shop front has been created at one property, as well as a large sign adjacent to the Cross signifying a pub called The Black Hart.

A shop front is being created for filming in Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
A shop front being created for filming in Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
A pub sign is erected on one of the buildings. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Elsewhere, scaffolding and lighting rigs were being erected across the front of Culross Palace, which has been closed to the public.

Culross West car park has also been closed to allow for production vehicles and the storage of equipment for use during filming.

Notices advising that filming will take place at locations within the village have also been erected.

Coen is best known for collaborations with his younger brother, Ethan.

The Hollywood duo are responsible for a string of hit movies, including Fargo, True Grit, The Big Lebowski and No Country for Old Men.

Film equipment at Culross Palace, one of the movie’s locations. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Signs announcing the filming in Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Scaffolding and lighting rigs being set up outside Culross Palace. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Jack of Spades is Coen’s second solo movie project, with the visit to Culross following on from filming in Glasgow earlier this month.

Culross has become a magnet for television and film crews in recent years, most notably for regular filming of the hit TV drama Outlander.

In 2024, scenes for an Outlander prequel entitled Blood of My Blood were filmed in the village.

