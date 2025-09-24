Film crews descend on Culross to shoot scenes for Oscar-winning director’s new movie

Film crews have descended on Culross for four-time Oscar winner Joel Coen’s new movie.

The acclaimed director, involved in Fargo, True Grit, The Big Lebowski and No Country for Old Men, is filming scenes for Jack of Spades on Wednesday and Thursday.

The film is understood to be a period drama set in the late 1800s starring Josh O’Connor, who played a young Prince Charles in The Crown and starred alongside Zendaya in Challengers last year.

However, the movie’s storylines and plot are still under wraps.

Back Causeway, Mid Causeway, Little Causeway and Tanhouse Brae will all remain closed until 8pm on Friday. Culross West car park is also shut.

Jack of Spades films in Culross

Work to transform some of the properties around The Cross and Back Causeway continued throughout Tuesday.

A shop front has been created at one property, as well as a large sign adjacent to the Cross signifying a pub called The Black Hart.

Elsewhere, scaffolding and lighting rigs were being erected across the front of Culross Palace, which has been closed to the public.

Culross West car park has also been closed to allow for production vehicles and the storage of equipment for use during filming.

Notices advising that filming will take place at locations within the village have also been erected.

Scenes for Hollywood director Joel Coen’s new movie to be filmed in Culross

Coen is best known for collaborations with his younger brother, Ethan.

The Hollywood duo are responsible for a string of hit movies, including Fargo, True Grit, The Big Lebowski and No Country for Old Men.

Jack of Spades is Coen’s second solo movie project, with the visit to Culross following on from filming in Glasgow earlier this month.

Culross has become a magnet for television and film crews in recent years, most notably for regular filming of the hit TV drama Outlander.

In 2024, scenes for an Outlander prequel entitled Blood of My Blood were filmed in the village.