News Man, 73, charged after fatal Christmas Day crash in Stirlingshire David Buckley, 60, died in the incident. By Neil Henderson September 23 2025, 5:45pm September 23 2025, 5:45pm Share Man, 73, charged after fatal Christmas Day crash in Stirlingshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5338272/fatal-crash-stirling-man-a811-charged/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident happened on the A811. Image: Google Street View A 73-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in Stirlingshire. It follows a police investigation into the crash, which happened on the A811 between the Kings Knot and Kippen Station roundabouts, near Leckie, at around 2pm on Christmas Day last year. David Buckley, 60, died in the incident. Alan Budzynski, 73, has been released and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Conversation