Council back-pedals on plans to sell off former Monifieth recycling centre

An Angus Council report recommending disposal of the former Riverview Drive skip site came as a surprise to two local groups who currently use it.

By Graham Brown
Monifieth Cycling Without Age volunteers (from left) Fiona McLeod, Euan Williamson and Brian Cunningham with their trishaws at the Riverview Drive base. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council has back-pedalled on a move to put Monifieth’s former skip site up for sale.

It came as the local Cycling Without Age Scotland group and Monifieth Boys’ Brigade were shocked to learn they could be turfed out of their home.

They are based at the Riverview Drive site, which the council closed in 2023.

On Tuesday, Angus policy committee councillors were due to consider a report relating to the former recycling centre and adjacent council yard.

Officials recommended the site should be declared surplus to council requirements and put on the market.

It would generate sale proceeds for the council and save around £8,000 a year.

News a ‘shock’ to Monifieth cycling charity volunteers

Monifieth Cycling Without Age chapter captain Euan Williamson said the news had come as a complete surprise.

The charity operates two trishaws under the popular nationwide programme. It also has a wheelchair rig for disabled clients.

A team of around 20 volunteer ‘pilots’ takes the elderly for cycle rides in the fresh air, often from Monifieth’s Blue Seaway to Broughty Castle and back.

Monifieth Cycling Without Age group.
The former recycling centre buildings are ideal for Monifieth Cycling Without Age. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The scheme has been a huge success since it began.

“We do around 600 runs a year,” said Euan. “We had to leave our previous home but the brick shed within the old recycling centre is ideal.

“It houses the trishaws, the chargers and other equipment.”

The council report said both CWAS and the Boys’ Brigade were on short-term leases and had been told of the plans.

Mr Williamson said that was not the case.

“The lease has a clause of three months’ notice for either party,” he said.

Monifieth Cycling Without Age trishaw.
Monifieth CWAS chapter captain Euan Williamson on the group’s Seaway Stroller trishaw. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But the first the group knew about the sale plan was the article in The Courier.

“We would have expected the courtesy of being told,” Euan added.

“The yard is quite big and we would only need part of it. If we could keep the brick shed that would be ideal.”

However, at the start of Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, convener George Meechan said the report had been pulled from the agenda.

A council spokesperson later said: “It was withdrawn on the basis there was no urgency to proceed and to enable further engagement with community groups on the future use of the site.”

