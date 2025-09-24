Anstruther restaurant Ox and Anchor closes suddenly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anstruther restaurant Ox and Anchor closes suddenly

Owners Nicola and Sian Linton said the decision has 'completely broken our hearts'.

By Ben MacDonald
Anstruther restaurant Ox and Anchor has closed immediately. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Shore Street eatery’s owners, Nicola and Sian Linton, announced the news on Facebook, saying rising costs and declining footfall left them “with no other choice”.

The couple will continue to run the nearby wine and tapas bar, The Cellar at 24 on East Green.

The statement said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the horrible news that Ox and Anchor is now closed.

“Rising costs and the declining footfall have left us with no other choice. The decision has completely broken our hearts.

“From the very first day in our little trailer in Pittenweem, travelling across Scotland to events, we poured every ounce of love, energy, and soul into The Ox and Anchor.

“It has been so much more than a business to us – it has been our dream, our passion, and our home.

“To our wonderful customers: thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“You welcomed us, supported us, and gave us the chance to create memories we will treasure forever.

“And to our amazing team – you are incredible. You’ve stood by us through thick and thin, and we love you more than words can ever say.

“Though this chapter is ending, the memories and love we’ve shared will stay with us forever.”

The couple previously told The Courier how they grew their business from a street food trailer in Pittenweem to a restaurant.

Conversation