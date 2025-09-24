Anstruther restaurant Ox and Anchor closes suddenly

Anstruther restaurant Ox and Anchor has closed.

The Shore Street eatery’s owners, Nicola and Sian Linton, announced the news on Facebook, saying rising costs and declining footfall left them “with no other choice”.

The couple will continue to run the nearby wine and tapas bar, The Cellar at 24 on East Green.

The statement said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the horrible news that Ox and Anchor is now closed.

“Rising costs and the declining footfall have left us with no other choice. The decision has completely broken our hearts.

“From the very first day in our little trailer in Pittenweem, travelling across Scotland to events, we poured every ounce of love, energy, and soul into The Ox and Anchor.

“It has been so much more than a business to us – it has been our dream, our passion, and our home.

“To our wonderful customers: thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“You welcomed us, supported us, and gave us the chance to create memories we will treasure forever.

“And to our amazing team – you are incredible. You’ve stood by us through thick and thin, and we love you more than words can ever say.

“Though this chapter is ending, the memories and love we’ve shared will stay with us forever.”

The couple previously told The Courier how they grew their business from a street food trailer in Pittenweem to a restaurant.