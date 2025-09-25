Perthshire mum’s school meals boycott wins 5,700 backers and pledge from John Swinney

A Perthshire mum invited the First Minister to her table to tell him why she is boycotting school dinners.

Campaigner Lauren Houstoun told John Swinney she has stopped sending her kids for school meals because of the amount of ultra-processed meat substitutes on Perth and Kinross Council menus.

Perthshire North MSP Mr Swinney has promised to act on Lauren’s concerns.

It comes ahead of a debate on the issue in the Scottish Parliament next month.

The petitions committee will discuss Lauren’s demands after almost 6,000 people supported her call for a ban on ultra-processed foods in Scottish school dinners.

Mum-of-three Lauren says she is grateful to everyone who has helped get the crusade to this stage.

“We might not be able to change things this year,” she said.

“But my hope is that next year we might see some better choices for our children.”

School dinners concerns extend beyond Perthshire

Lauren and her husband Andrew invited Mr Swinney to talks at their family farm north of Blairgowrie.

Perthshire South MSP Jim Fairlie, who is the Minister for Agriculture, was there too, along with representatives from other organisations, including Quality Meat Scotland and the National Farmers Union for Scotland.

Lauren says Mr Swinney seemed shocked to learn four of the parents in the meeting were boycotting school dinners because of concerns over quality.

Some were from council areas beyond Perth and Kinross.

And she says he assured her he would look closely at the food regulations governing what pupils can expect.

Mr Swinney told The Courier: “I was pleased to meet with Lauren, Andrew, as well as other key stakeholders, to discuss their views on how the provision of school meals across Perth and Kinross can be strengthened.

“It was also useful to hear their observations as parents on the current menu available to their children.

“I have agreed to make representations on Lauren and Andrew’s behalf, and I will be happy to engage further with them in the near future.”

Council defends Perthshire school dinners regime

Lauren launched her campaign earlier this year after her son’s primary school had nothing but processed meat substitutes to offer him.

It happened again on one of the school’s “meat-free days” the following week, and then again with her daughter’s nursery.

She says she has since opted out of school meals for the kids.

The mum-of-three runs Glenkilrie Larder, supplying beef, lamb and venison from husband Andrew’s family farm.

She says schools should be serving more local produce, including vegetables, instead of heavily-processed meat substitutes.

When The Courier asked readers about the issue, 91% of them backed Lauren’s campaign.

Perth and Kinross Council says it is committed to working with Tayside Contracts to deliver nutritious options which appeal to as many children and young people as possible.

“National nutritional regulations are a key factor in determining what can be made available as part of the school meals menu,” said a spokesperson,

“All food and drink served must meet the standards set out in these regulations, which are based on scientific evidence and dietary advice including the Scottish Dietary Goals.

“As a result of the restrictions on red and red processed meat in the regulations, and with a focus on sustainability and climate change, the school meals menu includes meat-free days, incorporating other sources of protein which have previously proved popular with young people.”