EXCLUSIVE: Stirling city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed

The anti-social behaviour hotspots in Stirling city centre have been revealed.

More than 2,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to Police Scotland in Stirling city centre since 2022.

Anti-social behaviour is defined by a person acting in a manner that causes or is likely to cause alarm or distress.

Incidents are broken down into:

Public nuisance incidents

Disturbances

Noise

Neighbour disputes

Communications

Damage

Drinking in public

A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Courier has revealed the locations and types of anti-social behaviour incidents in the city centre since the start of 2022.

Stirling city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots

Murray Place is the biggest anti-social behaviour hotspot in the city centre, with 685 incidents reported since January 2022.

The street has led the way every single year in the published data, and the total is more than double that of second-place Goosecroft Road (285).

A total of 211 incidents were reported on the problem street in 2022, 246 the following year. This figure dropped to 152 in 2024.

A further 76 incidents have already been reported on Murray Place in the first six months of this year.

It comes after shopkeepers on Murray Place, Friars Street and Barnton Street told The Courier they face anti-social behaviour on a daily basis.

Some business owners in Stirling say they feel intimidated at work and scared of retribution from perpetrators.

Ewen Duncan, owner of Europa Music on Friars Street, said the problem is “probably as bad as it has been” and is affecting both locals and tourists.

Disturbance has been the most common anti-social behaviour incident type since 2022.

However, on one street – Irvine Place – neighbour disputes have been the most common incident reported.

A total of 12 incidents of this type have been recorded by police – five in 2023 and seven in 2024.

Using the bar chart below, you can see how many incidents have been recorded on each street in Stirling city centre.

Rachel Nunn, convener of Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee and a Conservative councillor for the Stirling North ward, previously told The Courier that the public and traders should consistently report anti-social behaviour, and the “council needs to use all its CCTV powers”.

In response to The Courier’s findings, Chief Inspector Natalie Cook said: “Anti-social behaviour has a real impact on the quality of life for people living, working and visiting Stirling city centre.

“We know how disruptive and intimidating it can be, and tackling these issues remains a priority for us.”

Police respond to Stirling anti-social behaviour concerns

CI Cook says the police work closely with Stirling Council and businesses to identify trends and develop a “problem-solving” approach to address the root cause of the behaviour.

She added: “This also extends to utilising public space CCTV and the new introduction of body-worn video to Forth Valley Division’s frontline police officers and staff, which is anticipated to assist further in this regard.

“Where individuals persist in committing crime and disruption, we will take appropriate action to reduce disorder, which may range from verbal warning through to arrest and reporting of the circumstances to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“Stirling is a vibrant city, and we want it to remain a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

“I would encourage anyone affected by anti-social behaviour to report it to us.

“Every piece of information helps us build a fuller picture and target our resources where they are needed most.”

