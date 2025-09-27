EXCLUSIVE: Stirling city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Stirling city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed

More than 2,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to police in the city centre since 2022.

Murray Place in Stirling City Centre is a hotspot for anti-social behvaiour
Murray Place in Stirling City Centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Ema Sabljak

The anti-social behaviour hotspots in Stirling city centre have been revealed.

More than 2,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to Police Scotland in Stirling city centre since 2022.

Anti-social behaviour is defined by a person acting in a manner that causes or is likely to cause alarm or distress.

Incidents are broken down into:

  • Public nuisance incidents
  • Disturbances
  • Noise
  • Neighbour disputes
  • Communications
  • Damage
  • Drinking in public

A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Courier has revealed the locations and types of anti-social behaviour incidents in the city centre since the start of 2022.

Stirling city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots

Murray Place is the biggest anti-social behaviour hotspot in the city centre, with 685 incidents reported since January 2022.

The street has led the way every single year in the published data, and the total is more than double that of second-place Goosecroft Road (285).

A total of 211 incidents were reported on the problem street in 2022, 246 the following year. This figure dropped to 152 in 2024.

A further 76 incidents have already been reported on Murray Place in the first six months of this year.

It comes after shopkeepers on Murray Place, Friars Street and Barnton Street told The Courier they face anti-social behaviour on a daily basis.

Some business owners in Stirling say they feel intimidated at work and scared of retribution from perpetrators.

Ewen Duncan, owner of Europa Music on Friars Street, said the problem is “probably as bad as it has been” and is affecting both locals and tourists.

Disturbance has been the most common anti-social behaviour incident type since 2022.

However, on one street – Irvine Place – neighbour disputes have been the most common incident reported.

A total of 12 incidents of this type have been recorded by police – five in 2023 and seven in 2024.

Using the bar chart below, you can see how many incidents have been recorded on each street in Stirling city centre.

Rachel Nunn, convener of Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee and a Conservative councillor for the Stirling North ward, previously told The Courier that the public and traders should consistently report anti-social behaviour, and the “council needs to use all its CCTV powers”.

In response to The Courier’s findings, Chief Inspector Natalie Cook said: “Anti-social behaviour has a real impact on the quality of life for people living, working and visiting Stirling city centre.

“We know how disruptive and intimidating it can be, and tackling these issues remains a priority for us.”

Police respond to Stirling anti-social behaviour concerns

CI Cook says the police work closely with Stirling Council and businesses to identify trends and develop a “problem-solving” approach to address the root cause of the behaviour.

She added: “This also extends to utilising public space CCTV and the new introduction of body-worn video to Forth Valley Division’s frontline police officers and staff, which is anticipated to assist further in this regard.

Port Street in Stirling city centre.
Port Street in Stirling city centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“Where individuals persist in committing crime and disruption, we will take appropriate action to reduce disorder, which may range from verbal warning through to arrest and reporting of the circumstances to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“Stirling is a vibrant city, and we want it to remain a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

“I would encourage anyone affected by anti-social behaviour to report it to us.

“Every piece of information helps us build a fuller picture and target our resources where they are needed most.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

The Cambo Cup Running Event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best photos of the Cambo Cup race 2025
Riverside Inn, Callander
Callander pub raider ranted 'I am the devil' during Stirling arrest
Young Jamie Brown and Wilf Fruish in the Angus Glens
Angus grouse season sees Glen Esk boys embrace outdoor life
Isabella Bunell of Aberfeldy Cowork
Highland Perthshire workplace encourages lunchtime paddleboarding
Angus House council headquarters at Orchardbank in Forfar. beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Lack of buyers for Angus House HQ hits council’s cost-cutting plan
Eric Drysdale seated at desk in council office
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Drysdale on weight-loss jabs and what Perth council leader job means for…
St Andrews House car home
Firm fined after woman died eating toast at St Andrews care home
Andy Murray scores an Eagle on the famous 18th hole at the Old Course, St Andrews in August. Image: St Andrews Links Trust
Can Andy Murray’s golf debut draw huge crowds to St Andrews for Dunhill 40th…
St Andrews cinema, which is reopening next week
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sports bar teed up to open in…
Dundarg was broken up at Arbroath last month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Five-figure legal battle looming over destruction of Arbroath harbour wreck

Conversation