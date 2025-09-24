Tributes paid to former Dundee West FC manager Bob Cumming

Tributes have been paid to former Dundee West FC manager and committee member Robert ‘Bob’ Cumming.

Bob, who lived in Ardler, passed away last week at the age of 74.

Dundee West announced Bob’s death on Sunday, calling him a “brilliant” committee man who helped shape the club.

As well as the football, Bob worked and was a shareholder at Coldside Cabs.

Bob’s son, Robert, told The Courier the family have been overwhelmed by the messages of support.

He said: “I couldn’t feel any prouder. He was very well known and very well liked.

“I’m still getting messages from people who knew him. It’s pretty touching.

“I’ve had people from Turkey message. He loved his Turkey holidays and would go three times a year.

“People from Ireland have been in touch, he had a lot of friends.

“He always had a smile on his face.”

“Me and my sisters, Claire and Donna, couldn’t be any prouder of him.”

Tributes paid to former Dundee West manager

During his time at Dundee West, Bob coached his son, as well as Maurice Ross and Lee Wilkie.

Robert said: “When I was seven, I was with Dundee West and dad was asked to come and join in.

“We were the first team to win the league for Dundee West.

“A lot of the guys still keep in touch. Maurice and Lee still thank my dad for everything he did.

“Dad played for Fairfield United as well, so that’s how he was very well known.

“He was from Ardler and obviously Fairfield were a Fintry team.

“People couldn’t believe how he was able to be for Ardler and play for a Fintry team, it was unheard of.”

A service will take place at Dundee Crematorium at 1.30pm on Friday, with family and friends all invited to pay their respects.

Robert said: “I think it will be mobbed, to be honest. He was very popular.

“People have offered to help out for free. We’ll be going to The Admiral afterwards and they will put on tea and coffee for nothing.

“We’ve been amazed at how many people have reached out to the family; he was a popular guy.”