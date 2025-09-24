Tributes paid to former Dundee West FC manager Bob Cumming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to former Dundee West FC manager Bob Cumming

Robert 'Bob' Cumming died last week at the age of 74.

By Ben MacDonald
Former Dundee West FC manager Bob Cumming (right) with his son Robert.
Robert Cumming has paid tribute to his dad, Bob (right). Image: Supplied

Tributes have been paid to former Dundee West FC manager and committee member Robert ‘Bob’ Cumming.

Bob, who lived in Ardler, passed away last week at the age of 74.

Dundee West announced Bob’s death on Sunday, calling him a “brilliant” committee man who helped shape the club.

As well as the football, Bob worked and was a shareholder at Coldside Cabs.

Bob’s son, Robert, told The Courier the family have been overwhelmed by the messages of support.

He said: “I couldn’t feel any prouder. He was very well known and very well liked.

“I’m still getting messages from people who knew him. It’s pretty touching.

“I’ve had people from Turkey message. He loved his Turkey holidays and would go three times a year.

“People from Ireland have been in touch, he had a lot of friends.

“He always had a smile on his face.”

“Me and my sisters, Claire and Donna, couldn’t be any prouder of him.”

Tributes paid to former Dundee West manager

During his time at Dundee West, Bob coached his son, as well as Maurice Ross and Lee Wilkie.

Robert said: “When I was seven, I was with Dundee West and dad was asked to come and join in.

“We were the first team to win the league for Dundee West.

Bob (second right) with his three children and former footballer Maurice Ross. Image: Supplied

“A lot of the guys still keep in touch. Maurice and Lee still thank my dad for everything he did.

“Dad played for Fairfield United as well, so that’s how he was very well known.

“He was from Ardler and obviously Fairfield were a Fintry team.

“People couldn’t believe how he was able to be for Ardler and play for a Fintry team, it was unheard of.”

Bob also worked for Coldside Cabs. Image: Supplied

A service will take place at Dundee Crematorium at 1.30pm on Friday, with family and friends all invited to pay their respects.

Robert said: “I think it will be mobbed, to be honest. He was very popular.

“People have offered to help out for free. We’ll be going to The Admiral afterwards and they will put on tea and coffee for nothing.

“We’ve been amazed at how many people have reached out to the family; he was a popular guy.”

