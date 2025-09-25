Callander parking bollards still ‘being considered’ years down the line

A plan to install permanent metal bollards at a Callander pavement parking hotspot has been under council consideration for at least four years without action, The Courier can reveal.

Illegal parking has become commonplace on Ancaster Square in the town’s centre, requiring daily monitoring from Stirling Council’s enforcement officers.

In July, The Courier reported both residents and officials were frustrated a solution has not been found.

But correspondence obtained via a freedom of information request shows Stirling Council has been aware of the issue since at least August 2021.

‘Intention’ to install bollards in 2022-23 financial year

An email dated August 6 of that year, sent by the council’s operations team leader, says the traffic management officer had already been instructed “to consider what measures or restrictions could be implemented to best manage parking on South Ancaster Square.”

And, on October 15 2021, the traffic management officer told Martin Earl, Conservative councillor for Trossachs and Teith: “My intention is to install cast iron bollards similar to those in North Ancaster Square.

“However the cost of supply and installation of the bollards cannot be met within the current financial year.

“Depending on funds in financial year 2022/23 I am hoping that I can programme this in for early spring.”

This email was sent after two requests from Mr Earl for an update on the situation.

Residents used traffic cones to try to stop pavement parking

In the same message, Stirling Council’s traffic management officer acknowledged that locals had taken matters into their own hands, using temporary traffic cones in an attempt to stop pavement parking for several years.

The council officer wrote: “Apparently they have been in place for over six years, left by roads maintenance after completion of some footway works.

“Residents asked for the cones to remain at the kerbside to prevent vehicle parking on the footway.”

If the above timeline is accurate, it suggests calls for bollards on Ancaster Square have gone unanswered for a decade.

Council says bollards ‘currently being considered’

According to council records, further email requests for information about the bollard plan were made in June and August 2022.

It is unclear whether a response was provided at this time.

Earlier this week, a Stirling Council spokesperson told The Courier: “A request to install bollards on South Ancaster Square is currently being considered.

“We continue to urge motorists to park their vehicles with consideration for others to keep our roads and paths accessible for all.

“Drivers can and will be penalised for failing to park in a safe and legal manner.”

