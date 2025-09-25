Callander parking bollards still ‘being considered’ years down the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Callander parking bollards still ‘being considered’ years down the line

Emails suggest calls for Stirling Council to install bollards on South Ancaster Square have gone unanswered for a decade.

By Alex Watson
South Ancaster Square in Callander, where pavement parking has become an everyday issue. Image: Google Street View
South Ancaster Square in Callander, where pavement parking has become an everyday issue. Image: Google Street View

A plan to install permanent metal bollards at a Callander pavement parking hotspot has been under council consideration for at least four years without action, The Courier can reveal.

Illegal parking has become commonplace on Ancaster Square in the town’s centre, requiring daily monitoring from Stirling Council’s enforcement officers.

In July, The Courier reported both residents and officials were frustrated a solution has not been found.

But correspondence obtained via a freedom of information request shows Stirling Council has been aware of the issue since at least August 2021.

‘Intention’ to install bollards in 2022-23 financial year

An email dated August 6 of that year, sent by the council’s operations team leader, says the traffic management officer had already been instructed “to consider what measures or restrictions could be implemented to best manage parking on South Ancaster Square.”

And, on October 15 2021, the traffic management officer told Martin Earl, Conservative councillor for Trossachs and Teith: “My intention is to install cast iron bollards similar to those in North Ancaster Square.

Metal bollards are already in place on North Ancaster Square, though it doesn’t necessarily stop illegal parking. Image: Google Street View

“However the cost of supply and installation of the bollards cannot be met within the current financial year.

“Depending on funds in financial year 2022/23 I am hoping that I can programme this in for early spring.”

This email was sent after two requests from Mr Earl for an update on the situation.

Residents used traffic cones to try to stop pavement parking

In the same message, Stirling Council’s traffic management officer acknowledged that locals had taken matters into their own hands, using temporary traffic cones in an attempt to stop pavement parking for several years.

The council officer wrote: “Apparently they have been in place for over six years, left by roads maintenance after completion of some footway works.

Temporary plastic traffic cones can be seen in this photo of South Ancaster Square, taken in July 2023. Image: Google Street View

“Residents asked for the cones to remain at the kerbside to prevent vehicle parking on the footway.”

If the above timeline is accurate, it suggests calls for bollards on Ancaster Square have gone unanswered for a decade.

Council says bollards ‘currently being considered’

According to council records, further email requests for information about the bollard plan were made in June and August 2022.

It is unclear whether a response was provided at this time.

Earlier this week, a Stirling Council spokesperson told The Courier: “A request to install bollards on South Ancaster Square is currently being considered.

“We continue to urge motorists to park their vehicles with consideration for others to keep our roads and paths accessible for all.

“Drivers can and will be penalised for failing to park in a safe and legal manner.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Workers called 999 following the incident in the city centre. Image: Supplied
Police probe mass brawl 'involving 30 youths' in Dundee city centre
Wayne and Coleen shared the snap at Gleneagles on Instagram
Wayne and Coleen Rooney join former Man Utd stars on trip to Gleneagles
Queues on the M90 near Duloch. Image: Traffic Scotland
Delays on M90 near Dunfermline after crash
William Davidson
Brute branded 'significant danger to women' as he is jailed for rapes in Fife
A police officer lays flowers at the scene of the Dunblane shooting in 1996. Image: PA
BBC to release new documentary on Dunblane tragedy to mark 30th anniversary
Another picture of actor Damian Lewis.
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood stars Damian Lewis and Joel Coen pictured in Fife for filming of…
Dylan Barclay
Valium-fuelled Fife rapist plunged knife through door as partner cowered in bathroom
How the new shop could look. Image: St Andrews Links Trust
Plans for new St Andrews Home of Golf store in former tourist information centre
Perth Councillor Eric Drysdale.
New leader of Perth and Kinross Council named after predecessor's embezzlement charge
3
Emergency service vehicles were parked outside Gleneagles Train Station
Person dies on railway line between Perth and Stirling

Conversation