Perthshire TV star Danni Menzies recalls debt battle while earning £12k a year in London

The former A Place in the Sun host, who grew up in Kenmore, said "it was really, really, really hard."

By Ellidh Aitken
Danni Menzies.
Danni Menzies was speaking on businesswoman Simona Deifta's Do Not Disturb podcast. Image: Supplied

Perthshire presenter Danni Menzies has opened up on how she ended up in debt in London while building her TV career.

The former A Place in the Sun host, who grew up in Kenmore, was speaking on businesswoman Simona Deifta’s Do Not Disturb podcast.

The show sees the host interview women with busy careers about how they balance life and work.

In the latest episode, Danni recalled her childhood growing up on her family’s Mains of Taymouth estate on the banks of Loch Tay, dealing with PTSD and anxiety, and her route into TV presenting.

Perthshire TV presenter on how she ‘worked for free’ after moving to London

She said her early days working in TV were “unusual” after pictures taken by a photographer at her riding school were picked up by a modelling agency.

The 37-year-old described how she later moved to London and “worked for free” for years as she tried to build a career.

Danni said: “I came to London and it was hard, it was really, really, really hard.

“I probably worked for free doing interviews and covering events for about five years in my spare time, in the evenings going to gigs and interviewing people, etc.

Danni has worked in TV and modelling. Image: The Vine

“I was trying and trying and trying, and I ran up quite a lot of debt because I wasn’t making enough money, and I said to myself, if I don’t get it by the time I am 28, I’ll go back to Scotland.

“And then, probably about a week before my 28th birthday, two opportunities came in that were pretty big, and one of them was A Place in the Sun.”

Perthshire star Danni Menzies was left in debt after earning £12,000 in one year

The TV presenter also revealed how she ended up in debt after earning just £12,000 in one year.

She said: “Probably at the time when I was struggling the most, I was living in London and I think I made £12,000 one year, which, as we all know, is not even enough to pay your rent.

“So I was running up debt, and I just thought, how am I going to do this?

“I made up a vision board and I wrote £50,000 on it and the next year I made exactly £50,000 and that is when things started to turn a little bit.”

Danni hosted A Place in the Sun for six years. Image: Supplied

Danni said she struggled after leaving A Place in the Sun after more than six years on the show.

She also faced career setbacks after she was “hit by a stolen moped” in 2022.

The accident left Danni with a scar above her eyebrow, and she has previously spoken out about becoming “upset” seeing it on screen.

She told the podcast: “That stopped everything: work, travel, everything, for quite a while, because it was quite traumatic, it was a head injury.

“And so for the last few years, since then, I wasn’t making as much money, and I wasn’t doing that job anymore.”

Danni was left with scars after the accident. Image: Danni Menzies/Instagram

She added: “Physically, I didn’t look very good for a while and then when I physically started to look better, my mental health got really bad, and I was really struggling with everything.

“I had PTSD, I had anxiety, I was definitely depressed.

“It’s only now, I am in a good headspace, that I can see why nothing was happening.”

Perthshire star teases new show inspired by her love of cars

Danni also spoke about her childhood in Kenmore, and learning to drive on the estate when she was just nine years old.

She described how the experience left her with a love of cars and driving.

Danni said: “I just thought it was the coolest thing, and when I was about 10, I got my grandpa’s old car.

“He had taken the doors off it. He was quite a funny character, my grandpa.

“He had taken the doors off this car, and it was a Fiat Panda, and I used to drive it across the golf course to see my horses.

“I just always, from that age of being 10 or 11, rallying across the golf course, I just loved it.”

Danni took part in a charity car rally with her dad, Robin Menzies. Image: Supplied

Danni also teased an appearance on a show combining her love of cars with her work.

She said: “I have kind of been pitching a few different show ideas, but hopefully I am going on an adventure at the end of the summer for a show which will be really cool.

“I am learning to drift at the moment.

“All of that kind of petrol-y, fun, fast stuff, I just love it, it’s exciting, I like the thrill.”

Danni previously shared the latest update on her “lonely” egg-freezing journey on her own podcast, Date. Delete. Repeat.

The Courier has taken a look at 11 interesting facts about the Perthshire TV presenter.

Conversation