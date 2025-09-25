Dundee council leader election rules changed after transparency calls

Dundee councillors will be given a greater say on who is elected leader of the local authority after calls were made for more transparency.

SNP councillor Mark Flynn took on the role of council leader last year, replacing John Alexander who stood down to spend more time with family.

Mr Flynn was elected by fellow SNP group members. The SNP group controls Dundee City Council, holding 15 seats out of the possible 29.

At the time, Dundee City Council’s standing orders stipulated that members of the administration chose the leader rather than all councillors.

This would be the case even if it were a minority administration.

Standing orders are the rules which govern the proceedings and business at meetings of the council, its committees and sub committees.

Councillors agree changes

However, at a committee meeting held on Monday night councillors agreed changes to the way the local authority leader is decided.

During a review of the standing orders, Councillor Fraser Macpherson put forward an amendment seeking to ensure all 29 councillors get their say.

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, the West End representative said the process had to be more transparent.

“The first we knew Mark Flynn had become council leader was when we read it in your newspaper”, he said.

“It was never reported because there was no need to.

“It’s not that anything was being done wrongly, it’s just that the standing orders said the administration takes a decision on the council leader.

“The next council elections are only 18 months away and I expect the make-up of the council will be substantially different than it is at the moment.

“I think it’s only right that all 29 councillors should be deciding who the councillor is, not just members of one group.

“We want to see things being as transparent as possible so the Dundee public feel that they can scrutinise the decisions of the council.”