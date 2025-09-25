Dundee council leader election rules changed after transparency calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council leader election rules changed after transparency calls

SNP councillor Mark Flynn took on the role of council leader last year, replacing John Alexander.

By Laura Devlin
Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Supplied
Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Supplied

Dundee councillors will be given a greater say on who is elected leader of the local authority after calls were made for more transparency.

SNP councillor Mark Flynn took on the role of council leader last year, replacing John Alexander who stood down to spend more time with family.

Mr Flynn was elected by fellow SNP group members. The SNP group controls Dundee City Council, holding 15 seats out of the possible 29.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
Former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander stepped down from the authority earlier this year, sparking a by-election in his former ward. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

At the time, Dundee City Council’s standing orders stipulated that members of the administration chose the leader rather than all councillors.

This would be the case even if it were a minority administration.

Standing orders are the rules which govern the proceedings and business at meetings of the council, its committees and sub committees.

Councillors agree changes

However, at a committee meeting held on Monday night councillors agreed changes to the way the local authority leader is decided.

During a review of the standing orders, Councillor Fraser Macpherson put forward an amendment seeking to ensure all 29 councillors get their say.

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, the West End representative said the process had to be more transparent.

“The first we knew Mark Flynn had become council leader was when we read it in your newspaper”, he said.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson (right) had called for change. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It was never reported because there was no need to.

“It’s not that anything was being done wrongly, it’s just that the standing orders said the administration takes a decision on the council leader.

“The next council elections are only 18 months away and I expect the make-up of the council will be substantially different than it is at the moment.

“I think it’s only right that all 29 councillors should be deciding who the councillor is, not just members of one group.

“We want to see things being as transparent as possible so the Dundee public feel that they can scrutinise the decisions of the council.”

