Police descend on Dundee multi after morning incident

Police descended on a Dundee multi following an incident on Wednesday morning.

Several officers were seen in the vicinity of Adamson Court in Lochee just before 10am.

Residents reported that one man was led away from the scene a short time later.

One witness told The Courier: “There were a number of police around one guy as he was being taken out of the building.

“I could see a few police cars outside.”

Another resident said there were at least five police units at the scene.

She added: “The police were all parked near the entrance as council workers looked on.

“There was another police car at Elders Court.

“I never saw anyone being taken away, but there were a number of officers here responding to whatever was going on.”

Police Scotland has approached for comment.

