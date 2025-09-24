Police probe ‘very painful’ death of poisoned red kite in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe ‘very painful’ death of poisoned red kite in Perthshire

The bird of prey was found dead close to its nest near Braco.

By Ellidh Aitken
A red kite
Red kites, like other birds of prey, are a protected species. Image: James Manning/PA Wire

An investigation has been launched after a bird of prey died from poisoning in Perthshire.

The red kite was found dead near its nest, north west of Braco, between Gleneagles and Dunblane, on June 22.

A postmortem examination and toxicology testing have since found the bird had ingested toxic levels of rodenticide and the banned substance aldicarb.

Aldicarb, a highly toxic pesticide, has been illegal in the UK since 2007, and no products containing the substance are approved for use in the country.

Red kite endured 'very painful and distressing death' after poisoning in Perthshire

Police Scotland’s wildlife crime coordinator, David Lynn, said the bird’s death would have been “very painful and distressing” as a result of the poisoning.

A bird of prey such as a red kite, and all wild birds in Scotland, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

It is an offence to intentionally or recklessly kill or injure them.

Detective Sergeant Lynn said: “This red kite has been poisoned, resulting in a very painful and distressing death.

“Legal rodenticides must be used with extreme caution to avoid the poisoning of non-target species, or you may be liable to prosecution.

Red kites flying near Dunblane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The use of aldicarb is an illegal and reckless act as this substance can be fatal for both animals and humans.

“Our investigation into this incident is continuing and we will pursue anyone who targets Scotland’s birds of prey.

“I would encourage anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact us.

“We ask anyone using the area to be vigilant if they find anything suspicious, don’t touch it, but do take photos and report to Police Scotland immediately on 101.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1176 of September 23.

Conversation