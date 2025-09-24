Police probe ‘very painful’ death of poisoned red kite in Perthshire

An investigation has been launched after a bird of prey died from poisoning in Perthshire.

The red kite was found dead near its nest, north west of Braco, between Gleneagles and Dunblane, on June 22.

A postmortem examination and toxicology testing have since found the bird had ingested toxic levels of rodenticide and the banned substance aldicarb.

Aldicarb, a highly toxic pesticide, has been illegal in the UK since 2007, and no products containing the substance are approved for use in the country.

Red kite endured ‘very painful and distressing death’ after poisoning in Perthshire

Police Scotland’s wildlife crime coordinator, David Lynn, said the bird’s death would have been “very painful and distressing” as a result of the poisoning.

A bird of prey such as a red kite, and all wild birds in Scotland, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

It is an offence to intentionally or recklessly kill or injure them.

Detective Sergeant Lynn said: “This red kite has been poisoned, resulting in a very painful and distressing death.

“Legal rodenticides must be used with extreme caution to avoid the poisoning of non-target species, or you may be liable to prosecution.

“The use of aldicarb is an illegal and reckless act as this substance can be fatal for both animals and humans.

“Our investigation into this incident is continuing and we will pursue anyone who targets Scotland’s birds of prey.

“I would encourage anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact us.

“We ask anyone using the area to be vigilant if they find anything suspicious, don’t touch it, but do take photos and report to Police Scotland immediately on 101.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1176 of September 23.