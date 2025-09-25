£2m to be spent repairing Angus potholes and ‘worst road’ in Arbroath

A stretch of crumbling carriageway branded Arbroath’s worst road is to be tackled with £1 million of new Angus Council cash.

Westway is one of the town’s busiest and most complained about routes.

It is potholed and patched from the junction with the A92 Dundee Road at Westway retail park all the way to Keptie Road.

One town councillor recently said the £14m Place for Everyone project money would have been better spent there.

But under plans agreed this week, Westway is earmarked for seven-figure investment in the next couple of years.

It is part of a planned £9.7m roads spend within the £21m Angus public infrastructure fund (APIF) over the next four years.

And the same cash pot will deliver £975,000 to double the county’s pothole repair team.

One local driver said: “It’s not before time that Westway will have money spent on it.

“It’s probably the worst road in Arbroath, yet one of its busiest.

“You almost have to weave down it to avoid the bumps and the cycle lanes are terrible.”

Deputy council leader and Arbroath councillor Derek Wann said: “It’s time we made a significant investment in our roads and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“The Westway has been in poor condition for far too long, and it’s now set for essential repairs.

“This administration is listening to residents, and we’ve identified a list of priority projects that will be funded through the infrastructure fund.

“Potholes are one of the most frequent concerns raised with me, and we’re taking decisive action to tackle them.

“Investing a substantial amount now will deliver long-term improvements to our road network for years to come.”

Where will the rest of the £9.7m Angus roads fund be spent?

The wide-ranging APIF programme was approved by Angus policy committee councillors on Tuesday.

It also features planned investment in schools, swimming pools and other infrastructure.

Specific routes being tackled include:

B9128 Hayhillock and Lochlair. Resurfacing £125,000

A932 Damside Cottages. Carriageway and drainage improvements £645,000

B9113 Reswallie to Turin. Carriageway and drainage improvements £500,000

Queenswell Road, Forfar. Carriageway and drainage improvements £200,000

Lindsay Street, Kirriemuir. Skid resistance works £250,000

A92 Montrose Road, Arbroath. Carriageway and skid resistance works £250,000

Urban A and B-class roads. Patching £1.4m

Rural C and U-class roads. Patching £1.4m

Kerb-to-kerb patching £1m

Money is earmarked for district-wide road drainage (£600,000) and skid resistance schemes (£600,000).

Another £600,000 will also be spent on high resistance surfacing at locations including roundabouts, traffic lights and accident hotspots.

The pothole programme will get underway this year.

Council roads officials said: “This will double our permanent pothole repair squad resource across our high-speed network.

“Current levels of resourcing struggle to complete repairs.

“An additional squad will allow reactive repairs as well as an opportunity to tackle high volume repair areas, providing a proactive intervention and reducing future return visits.”