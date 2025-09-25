£2m to be spent repairing Angus potholes and ‘worst road’ in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£2m to be spent repairing Angus potholes and ‘worst road’ in Arbroath

Almost half of a new £21 million Angus infrastructure fund will be used to tackle the state of roads across the district.

By Graham Brown
Drivers frequently complain about the condition of Arbroath's Westway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Drivers frequently complain about the condition of Arbroath's Westway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A stretch of crumbling carriageway branded Arbroath’s worst road is to be tackled with £1 million of new Angus Council cash.

Westway is one of the town’s busiest and most complained about routes.

It is potholed and patched from the junction with the A92 Dundee Road at Westway retail park all the way to Keptie Road.

Potholed Westway in Arbroath.
The rutted state of a junction on Westway in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One town councillor recently said the £14m Place for Everyone project money would have been better spent there.

But under plans agreed this week, Westway is earmarked for seven-figure investment in the next couple of years.

It is part of a planned £9.7m roads spend within the £21m Angus public infrastructure fund (APIF) over the next four years.

And the same cash pot will deliver £975,000 to double the county’s pothole repair team.

Westway in Arbroath is to be repaired.
Patching on Westway in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One local driver said: “It’s not before time that Westway will have money spent on it.

“It’s probably the worst road in Arbroath, yet one of its busiest.

“You almost have to weave down it to avoid the bumps and the cycle lanes are terrible.”

Deputy council leader and Arbroath councillor Derek Wann said: “It’s time we made a significant investment in our roads and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“The Westway has been in poor condition for far too long, and it’s now set for essential repairs.

“This administration is listening to residents, and we’ve identified a list of priority projects that will be funded through the infrastructure fund.

“Potholes are one of the most frequent concerns raised with me, and we’re taking decisive action to tackle them.

“Investing a substantial amount now will deliver long-term improvements to our road network for years to come.”

Where will the rest of the £9.7m Angus roads fund be spent?

The wide-ranging APIF programme was approved by Angus policy committee councillors on Tuesday.

It also features planned investment in schools, swimming pools and other infrastructure.

Specific routes being tackled include:

  • B9128 Hayhillock and Lochlair. Resurfacing £125,000
  • A932 Damside Cottages. Carriageway and drainage improvements £645,000
  • B9113 Reswallie to Turin. Carriageway and drainage improvements £500,000
  • Queenswell Road, Forfar. Carriageway and drainage improvements £200,000
  • Lindsay Street, Kirriemuir. Skid resistance works £250,000
  • A92 Montrose Road, Arbroath. Carriageway and skid resistance works £250,000
  • Urban A and B-class roads. Patching £1.4m
  • Rural C and U-class roads. Patching £1.4m
  • Kerb-to-kerb patching £1m

Money is earmarked for district-wide road drainage (£600,000) and skid resistance schemes (£600,000).

Another £600,000 will also be spent on high resistance surfacing at locations including roundabouts, traffic lights and accident hotspots.

The pothole programme will get underway this year.

Council roads officials said: “This will double our permanent pothole repair squad resource across our high-speed network.

“Current levels of resourcing struggle to complete repairs.

“An additional squad will allow reactive repairs as well as an opportunity to tackle high volume repair areas, providing a proactive intervention and reducing future return visits.”

