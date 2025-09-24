Fife residents taken to hospital after car crashes into their front room

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into their Fife home.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

The incident happened in Crossford, near Dunfermline, just after 6pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics and firefighters all attended the scene.

Occupants of Fife home ‘evacuated’

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 6.20pm reporting that a car had crashed into a house on Rannoch Drive in Crossford.

“We sent two appliances from Dunfermline who made the scene safe.

“No one was trapped in the car and the home owners were evacuated from the property.

“Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance also attended.

“A building standards representative was also called to the incident.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to attend an incident on Rannoch Drive, Crossford.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and two patients were transported to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”

Car ‘drove through front window’ of Crossford home

One eyewitness said: “A car crashed into a parked car in the street before then driving on to a driveway and hitting a house, driving through the front window.

One Rannoch Drive resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier the first she was aware of the incident was on hearing the sirens at around 6pm.

She said: “I rushed out to the front and immediately saw three police cars and vans with officers talking to a woman.

“There was debris and a broken bumper in the road from a car that had been hit and damaged.

“Then two fire engines arrived, followed shortly by an ambulance.

“It was only then that I saw that the woman’s car had crashed right through the front of the house.

‘Huge amount of damage’ caused to house

“Neighbours later said the car had struck a car at the junction across the road, then mounted the pavement continuing through the front garden and straight through the front room.

“The crash has caused a huge amount of damage and the emergency services were checking the extent of the damage.

“It was such a shock to see all the emergency vehicles in the street, and the area was completely closed off until around 9pm.”

Another resident praised the speed of the emergency response.

He said: “I have to give credit to the speed at which the emergency services got here.

“Police were first on the scene within a couple of minutes and immediately took charge.

“There were multiple emergency vehicles in the street including fire engines and an ambulance.”

Police Scotland have been asked to comment.