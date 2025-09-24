Fife residents taken to hospital after car crashes into their front room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife residents taken to hospital after car crashes into their front room

The incident happened in Crossford near Dunfermline.

By Neil Henderson & Lindsey Hamilton
Car in a house in Rannoch Drive, Crossford, near Dunfermline.
The car crashed into a house in Crossford. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into their Fife home.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

The incident happened in Crossford, near Dunfermline, just after 6pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics and firefighters all attended the scene.

Occupants of Fife home ‘evacuated’

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 6.20pm reporting that a car had crashed into a house on Rannoch Drive in Crossford.

“We sent two appliances from Dunfermline who made the scene safe.

“No one was trapped in the car and the home owners were evacuated from the property.

“Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance also attended.

“A building standards representative was also called to the incident.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to attend an incident on Rannoch Drive, Crossford.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and two patients were transported to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”

Car ‘drove through front window’ of Crossford home

One eyewitness said: “A car crashed into a parked car in the street before then driving on to a driveway and hitting a house, driving through the front window.

One Rannoch Drive resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier the first she was aware of the incident was on hearing the sirens at around 6pm.

She said: “I rushed out to the front and immediately saw three police cars and vans with officers talking to a woman.

The house on Rannoch Drive in Crossford. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“There was debris and a broken bumper in the road from a car that had been hit and damaged.

“Then two fire engines arrived, followed shortly by an ambulance.

“It was only then that I saw that the woman’s car had crashed right through the front of the house.

‘Huge amount of damage’ caused to house

“Neighbours later said the car had struck a car at the junction across the road, then mounted the pavement continuing through the front garden and straight through the front room.

“The crash has caused a huge amount of damage and the emergency services were checking the extent of the damage.

“It was such a shock to see all the emergency vehicles in the street, and the area was completely closed off until around 9pm.”

The car embedded in the front of the house. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Another resident praised the speed of the emergency response.

He said: “I have to give credit to the speed at which the emergency services got here.

“Police were first on the scene within a couple of minutes and immediately took charge.

“There were multiple emergency vehicles in the street including fire engines and an ambulance.”

Police Scotland have been asked to comment.

