St Andrews HMO rules under fire amid claims of 200 empty bedrooms

Fife Council disputes the figure but concedes St Andrews has a "significant shortfall" of affordable housing.

By Claire Warrender
StARLink campaigners Jane Ann Liston and Dr Clive Sneddon
St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston says the HMO no-growth policy is not working. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fife Council has been urged to scrap its St Andrews HMO policy and allow more town centre student housing.

St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston says the no-growth policy introduced in 2019 has failed to increase the availability of family homes.

Instead, it has prompted many landlords to leave bedrooms empty and rent to just two students at a time.

St Andrews' West Sands beach.
St Andrews is balancing the housing needs of residents, students and visitors. Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile, students seeking accommodation are being pushed out to family homes in the suburbs, she says.

The Liberal Democrat councillor claims anecdotal evidence suggests there are around 200 locked rooms across the town.

This figure is disputed by the council, which has no plans to change its HMO policy.

However, it concedes there is a “significant shortfall” of affordable housing in St Andrews.

And a refresh of a 2014 report on how to resolve housing pressure in the town could begin as early as next year.

‘HMO policy leaves St Andrews houses under-occupied’

A house in multiple occupation (HMO) is a property let to three or more unrelated people.

The St Andrews no-growth policy was intended to manage the concentration of HMOs and potential negative impacts on the community.

However, Ms Liston says it does not work.

“All that’s happened is houses are left under-occupied while people are looking for rooms,” she said.

“It’s a complete waste.

“It also means two students in a house meant for three or four are probably paying a higher rent.

“I told them this would happen but nobody listened.”

The fact the no-growth policy covers the whole town is one of the councillor’s particular bugbears.

‘Encourage students into town centre’

“Most of the town centre properties don’t have gardens or dedicated parking spaces, and they’re above shops and pubs,” she said.

“In the main, the people who want to live somewhere like that are students.

“We should be encouraging them to come into the town centre.”

She added: “The housing market in St Andrews is buoyant.

“The idea that if you stop large houses from becoming HMOs, sellers will drop the price and families on the housing list will be able to afford them…that isn’t what happens.

“What happens is more two-bedroom properties are being occupied by students than previously.”

University aware of accommodation concerns

Ms Liston’s comments follow claims last week St Andrews students are increasingly being charged London prices for accommodation.

This is, in part, due to a rise in the number of landlords switching to cheaper short-term lets licences, which are not covered by the no-growth policy.

A student stands in front of university buildings
St Andrews student Jack McNealy spoke out about accommodation problems last week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They are then letting to tourists during the summer.

The university is engaging with the Students Association regarding the concerns.

And a spokesperson added: “While this is not an area the university can directly control, we have raised the issue with local councillors and Fife Council representatives.

“Importantly, every student who has contacted the university seeking accommodation has been successfully allocated housing.”

‘No plans to change St Andrews HMO policy’

Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton said the housing service carried out research in St Andrews last year.

However, it found no evidence to substantiate claims of 200 empty bedrooms in private let properties.

The Labour councillor said: “The council has no plans to change its policy on HMOs but does recognise the significant shortfall there is in building new affordable housing in the town.

Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton.
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We are working with partner housing associations and private developers to build new houses, particularly in the St Andrews West Strategic Development Area.

“This will take some time to make an impact on housing need, including for students to access affordable housing.

“Housing services and St Andrews University are also discussing a refresh of the 2014 Town Commission Report.

“And work on this could start in early 2026.”

Conversation