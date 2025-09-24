Police say Dundee park assault an ‘isolated incident’ after woman, 33, left shaken

Police are describing an assault with intent to rob in a Dundee park as an “isolated incident.”

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, is said to have been left uninjured but shaken after the incident, off South Road, on Tuesday.

It happened at around 1.45pm at South Road Park between Menzieshill and Charleston.

Police say they are following a positive line of enquiry while increasing patrols in the area.

Police say Dundee assault was ‘isolated’

The force has responded to speculation on social media that a similar incident had taken place in the same area later on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Lucy Cameron said: “We are carrying out thorough enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this report and would like to thank the public for their assistance.

“We are aware of speculation on social media and can confirm that this was an isolated incident.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“Anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1595 of 23 September, 2025.”

On Tuesday afternoon, officers stood guard at a cordon at South Road Park, off South Road, between Menzieshill and Charleston.

A wooded area in the park was taped off, with police vehicles parked nearby.

An ambulance also stopped on South Road, but left later in the day.

Extensive cordon set up by police at South Road Park

One resident who has lived on South Road for more than 20 years said the cordon was “concerning”.

She told The Courier: “I had not long come home, maybe just after 2pm, and saw police officers scattered along South Road.

“There was an ambulance here, and it looked like someone was taken away in a police car.”

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson was at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

He said: “We initially received a report of police searching the park just before 2.25pm.

“A footpath within South Road Park has been taped off.

“Officers are on point at the perimeter of the cordon, which is extensive.”

“Members of the public are being forced to walk down the embankment.

“The cordon is closer to the Forth Crescent entrance of the park.”

He added that officers wearing gloves could be seen searching inside the cordon.