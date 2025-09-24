Police say Dundee park assault an ‘isolated incident’ after woman, 33, left shaken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police say Dundee park assault an ‘isolated incident’ after woman, 33, left shaken

The force has responded to speculation on social media about a similar incident nearby.

By Lindsey Hamilton
An area of South Road Park in Dundee was taped off.
An area of South Road Park in Dundee was been taped off on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police are describing an assault with intent to rob in a Dundee park as an “isolated incident.”

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, is said to have been left uninjured but shaken after the incident, off South Road, on Tuesday.

It happened at around 1.45pm at South Road Park between Menzieshill and Charleston.

Police say they are following a positive line of enquiry while increasing patrols in the area.

Police say Dundee assault was ‘isolated’

The force has responded to speculation on social media that a similar incident had taken place in the same area later on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Lucy Cameron said: “We are carrying out thorough enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this report and would like to thank the public for their assistance.

“We are aware of speculation on social media and can confirm that this was an isolated incident.

Police set up a cordon at the park on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“There will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“Anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1595 of 23 September, 2025.”

On Tuesday afternoon, officers stood guard at a cordon at South Road Park, off South Road, between Menzieshill and Charleston.

A wooded area in the park was taped off, with police vehicles parked nearby.

An ambulance also stopped on South Road, but left later in the day.

Extensive cordon set up by police at South Road Park

One resident who has lived on South Road for more than 20 years said the cordon was “concerning”.

She told The Courier: “I had not long come home, maybe just after 2pm, and saw police officers scattered along South Road.

“There was an ambulance here, and it looked like someone was taken away in a police car.”

Police cordon at South Road Park, Dundee. Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson was at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

He said: “We initially received a report of police searching the park just before 2.25pm.

“A footpath within South Road Park has been taped off.

“Officers are on point at the perimeter of the cordon, which is extensive.”

“Members of the public are being forced to walk down the embankment.

“The cordon is closer to the Forth Crescent entrance of the park.”

He added that officers wearing gloves could be seen searching inside the cordon.

