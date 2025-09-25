Young Angus firebugs spark huge spike in deliberate blazes

Fire crews are to hit the classroom in a bid to drive home the dangers of sparking deliberate blazes to every first-year youngster in Angus.

It comes as Scottish Fire and Rescue Service data revealed a worrying upturn in the number of call-outs to outdoor incidents caused by children.

Between April and June, there were 105 such fires. It is a significant jump on the previous quarter and well above the district’s four-year average.

And it saw 37% of the 406 total incidents tackled by local crews involve blazes started in woodland, bushes or rubbish.

It included the spell in which an “extreme” wildfire warning was issued for Tayside and Fife as temperatures rose.

But youths are also thought to have been responsible for serious building fires such as the one which ravaged Forfar’s former Gables care home in June – the second major incident there this year.

100% jump in Arbroath incidents

Forfar was the worst-hit area.

Montrose and the Monifieth/Sidlaw area also experienced around 20 call-outs.

And an Arbroath councillor said a jump of more than 100% in deliberate secondary fires across the town was a cause for concern.

SFRS Angus Area Commander Paul Robertson detailed steps being taken to tackle the problem.

Those will include a rolling strategy of fire crews going into schools to engage with every new S1 class.

“We are also re-establishing the Safe Angus initiative alongside Police Scotland, first responders, Angus Council, Coastguard and charity,” he said.

The multi-agency project for primary-aged pupils ran successfully for many years. It saw children receive advice on how to deal with hazards and emergency situations.

Mr Robertson admitted the positive impact of those schemes may not be immediately felt.

“It takes time for crews to engage and the message to get through,” he told Angus scrutiny committee.

“It can take a small group of two or three kids to massively drive the figures up.”

From previous operational experience in Dundee, he said a “significant drop-off “ in incidents could be achieved if those children were successfully engaged.

This year has also seen major blazes at empty building in Angus.

Those included a 12-hour firefighting operation at the derelict Maisondieu Church in Brechin in March, just before the latest reporting period.

Two youths, aged 13 and 14, were later charged in connection with the incident.

The former Gables residential home for adults in Forfar has also been targeted twice. It has been a magnet for youths since closing in 2024.