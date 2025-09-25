Young Angus firebugs spark huge spike in deliberate blazes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young Angus firebugs spark huge spike in deliberate blazes

Deliberate outdoor fires have risen by as much as 100% this year, with Forfar, Montrose, Monifieth and Arbroath all problem hotspots.

By Graham Brown
Fire at Maison Dieu Church, Brechin.
Youths were charged with setting fire to Brechin's Maisondieu Church earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fire crews are to hit the classroom in a bid to drive home the dangers of sparking deliberate blazes to every first-year youngster in Angus.

It comes as Scottish Fire and Rescue Service data revealed a worrying upturn in the number of call-outs to outdoor incidents caused by children.

Between April and June, there were 105 such fires. It is a significant jump on the previous quarter and well above the district’s four-year average.

And it saw 37% of the 406 total incidents tackled by local crews involve blazes started in woodland, bushes or rubbish.

Forfar hedge fire aftermath.
The aftermath of one fire at the Boyle Park in Forfar. Image: Supplied

It included the spell in which an “extreme” wildfire warning was issued for Tayside and Fife as temperatures rose.

But youths are also thought to have been responsible for serious building fires such as the one which ravaged Forfar’s former Gables care home in June – the second major incident there this year.

100% jump in Arbroath incidents

Forfar was the worst-hit area.

Montrose and the Monifieth/Sidlaw area also experienced around 20 call-outs.

And an Arbroath councillor said a jump of more than 100% in deliberate secondary fires across the town was a cause for concern.

SFRS Angus Area Commander Paul Robertson detailed steps being taken to tackle the problem.

Those will include a rolling strategy of fire crews going into schools to engage with every new S1 class.

“We are also re-establishing the Safe Angus initiative alongside Police Scotland, first responders, Angus Council, Coastguard and charity,” he said.

The multi-agency project for primary-aged pupils ran successfully for many years. It saw children receive advice on how to deal with hazards and emergency situations.

Gables in Forfar damaged by fire.
The former Gables home in Forfar was severely damaged by fire in June. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Robertson admitted the positive impact of those schemes may not be immediately felt.

“It takes time for crews to engage and the message to get through,” he told Angus scrutiny committee.

“It can take a small group of two or three kids to massively drive the figures up.”

From previous operational experience in Dundee, he said a “significant drop-off “ in incidents could be achieved if those children were successfully engaged.

This year has also seen major blazes at empty building in Angus.

Those included a 12-hour firefighting operation at the derelict Maisondieu Church in Brechin in March, just before the latest reporting period.

Two youths, aged 13 and 14, were later charged in connection with the incident.

The former Gables residential home for adults in Forfar has also been targeted twice. It has been a magnet for youths since closing in 2024.

