Man, 27, charged after ‘disturbance and robbery’ in Perth city centre

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a “disturbance and robbery” in Perth city centre.

Several police cars were spotted on High Street, near St Catherine’s Square housing block, at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Officers say they were called to a report of a “disturbance” after a robbery on High Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”

