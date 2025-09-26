Fife Planning Ahead: Kirkcaldy bank transformation and Fife Heritage Railway exhibition hall

Plans to transform a longstanding Kirkcaldy eyesore into flats and a retail outlet have been given the go-ahead.

The dilapidated former RBS at 92 High Street is situated near the entrance to the Mercat Shopping Centre.

It has lain empty and in a steadily worsening state since RBS closed the branch in 2018.

Glasgow-based Obtainstand Ltd has now received permission to transform the building, which it purchased in 2023.

Four flats would be created on the upper floor, while a new retail unit would transform the ground floor of the existing property.

New woodlands between Balmullo and Leuchars

A proposal to create 17 hectares of new woodland on farmland in North East Fife has been unveiled.

Perth-based Highfield Forestry is behind the plans, which would see new woodland plantations covering around a dozen areas on Pusk Farm.

The farm is situated on Toll Road linking Balmullo and Leuchars.

A supporting statement with the application said: “The main objective is to establish native broadleaved woods along field boundaries to increase the ecological and aesthetic value of the farm area.”

The public has until October 10 to comment on the plans by contacting Highfield Forestry.

Fife Heritage Railway’s proposed new exhibition hall

Fife Heritage Railway has unveiled plans for a purpose-built exhibition hall to house and display its collection.

If approved, the 1,500sqm building will be constructed at the railway’s Kirkland Yard in Leven.

The hall will feature three train tracks, primarily to house and preserve its collection of train engines and carriages

Chicken chain Wingstop eyes new Dunfermline outlet

Chicken chain Wingstop could be eyeing a new restaurant in Dunfermline.

The chain, which already has outlets in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, could soon be coming to Fife Leisure Park.

London-based Lemon Pepper Holdings, which is the franchisee for Wingstop in the UK, has submitted a building warrant application to Fife Council.

The firm is seeking permission to undertake £150,000 worth of alterations to a vacant unit at the park.

If granted, the work would transform the kitchen area in the former Christie’s Scottish Tapas restaurant, which closed in 2024.

Flats plan above Cupar optician

Approval has been granted to create two private flats on the upper floor of an optician’s shop in Cupar.

Fife Council has given the green light for work to begin on the C-listed building, which sits within the Cupar Conservation Area.

The existing optician business at 38-40 Crossgates is unaffected by the planning approval and will continue to trade as normal.

