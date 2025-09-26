Fife Planning Ahead: Kirkcaldy bank transformation and Fife Heritage Railway exhibition hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Planning Ahead: Kirkcaldy bank transformation and Fife Heritage Railway exhibition hall

The Courier looks at the latest planning applications across Fife.

The former RBS at 92 High Street, Kirkcaldy.
The former RBS bank in Kirkcaldy shut in 2018. Image: Fife Council Planning Portal
By Neil Henderson

Plans to transform a longstanding Kirkcaldy eyesore into flats and a retail outlet have been given the go-ahead.

The dilapidated former RBS at 92 High Street is situated near the entrance to the Mercat Shopping Centre.

It has lain empty and in a steadily worsening state since RBS closed the branch in 2018.

Glasgow-based Obtainstand Ltd has now received permission to transform the building, which it purchased in 2023.

Four flats would be created on the upper floor, while a new retail unit would transform the ground floor of the existing property.

New woodlands between Balmullo and Leuchars

Map of proposed new woodland areas.
Map of proposed new woodland plantations between Balmullo and Leuchars. Image: Fife Council Planning Portal

A proposal to create 17 hectares of new woodland on farmland in North East Fife has been unveiled.

Perth-based Highfield Forestry is behind the plans, which would see new woodland plantations covering around a dozen areas on Pusk Farm.

The farm is situated on Toll Road linking Balmullo and Leuchars.

A supporting statement with the application said: “The main objective is to establish native broadleaved woods along field boundaries to increase the ecological and aesthetic value of the farm area.”

The public has until October 10 to comment on the plans by contacting Highfield Forestry.

Fife Heritage Railway’s proposed new exhibition hall

Fife Heritage Railway has unveiled plans for a purpose-built exhibition hall to house and display its collection.

If approved, the 1,500sqm building will be constructed at the railway’s Kirkland Yard in Leven.

The hall will feature three train tracks, primarily to house and preserve its collection of train engines and carriages

Chicken chain Wingstop eyes new Dunfermline outlet

Wingstop has submitted plans for £150k of refurbishments to vacant Dunfermline restaurant.
Wingstop could be coming to Dunfermline. Image: Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock

Chicken chain Wingstop could be eyeing a new restaurant in Dunfermline.

The chain, which already has outlets in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, could soon be coming to Fife Leisure Park.

London-based Lemon Pepper Holdings, which is the franchisee for Wingstop in the UK, has submitted a building warrant application to Fife Council.

The firm is seeking permission to undertake £150,000 worth of alterations to a vacant unit at the park.

If granted, the work would transform the kitchen area in the former Christie’s Scottish Tapas restaurant, which closed in 2024.

Flats plan above Cupar optician

C-listed opticians building, Crossgates, Cupar.
C-listed opticians building at Crossgates, Cupar. Image: Google Street View

Approval has been granted to create two private flats on the upper floor of an optician’s shop in Cupar.

Fife Council has given the green light for work to begin on the C-listed building, which sits within the Cupar Conservation Area.

The existing optician business at 38-40 Crossgates is unaffected by the planning approval and will continue to trade as normal.

The planning applications can be viewed in full via the following links:

Fife Heritage Railway exhibition hall

Kirkcaldy bank transformation

Balmullo woodlands

Dunfermline Wingstop chicken restaurant

Two flats above Cupar opticians

