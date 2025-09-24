Dundee parents urged to send children to school as false anti-immigration Facebook post sparks absences and police probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee parents urged to send children to school as false anti-immigration Facebook post sparks absences and police probe

The post spread unfounded claims of threats to schools and nurseries.

Dundee City Council reported the Facebook post to police.
By Reporter

Parents in Dundee are being urged to send their children to school “as normal” after an anti-immigration Facebook post spread unfounded claims of threats to local schools and nurseries.

The post circulated on Tuesday evening and was quickly debunked by authorities, but The Courier understands some families kept children at home on Wednesday after seeing it.

Dundee City Council confirmed the matter has been reported to Police Scotland and emphasised that robust safety measures are in place.

Dundee City Council report Facebook post to police

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the situation, and it has been reported to Police Scotland.

“The safety of children is our top priority and please be assured that we have emergency procedures in place which are regularly and thoroughly reviewed.

“The Council Risk Management Team also work closely with the relevant services on an ongoing basis over these issues.

“We encourage all parents and carers to send their children to school and nursery as normal.”

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is underway.

A spokesman said: “We are aware and inquiries are ongoing.”

