Dundee parents urged to send children to school as false anti-immigration Facebook post sparks absences and police probe

Parents in Dundee are being urged to send their children to school “as normal” after an anti-immigration Facebook post spread unfounded claims of threats to local schools and nurseries.

The post circulated on Tuesday evening and was quickly debunked by authorities, but The Courier understands some families kept children at home on Wednesday after seeing it.

Dundee City Council confirmed the matter has been reported to Police Scotland and emphasised that robust safety measures are in place.

Dundee City Council report Facebook post to police

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the situation, and it has been reported to Police Scotland.

“The safety of children is our top priority and please be assured that we have emergency procedures in place which are regularly and thoroughly reviewed.

“The Council Risk Management Team also work closely with the relevant services on an ongoing basis over these issues.

“We encourage all parents and carers to send their children to school and nursery as normal.”

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is underway.

A spokesman said: “We are aware and inquiries are ongoing.”