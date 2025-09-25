Person dies on railway line between Perth and Stirling

A person has died on the railway line between Perth and Stirling.

Emergency services were called to Gleneagles station just after 7am on Thursday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The line was closed for more than two hours, with several trains cancelled or delayed.

Emergency vehicles were seen parked outside the station with police turning people away from the platforms.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks just after 7am this morning near Gleneagles railway station.

“Officers and paramedics attended and sadly a person was pronounced deceased.

“The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”