Disruption to trains between Perth and Stirling after railway closed

The line has reopened but services are still facing delays and cancellations.

By Ben MacDonald
Emergency service vehicles were parked outside Gleneagles Train Station
Multiple emergency service vehicles were seen parked at Gleneagles Train Station. Image: The Central Scotland News Agency

The railway line between Perth and Stirling has reopened following an emergency incident.

Trains faced major disruption after the incident in the Gleneagles area, which was reported just after 7.30am.

A post by ScotRail on X said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident in the Gleneagles area, and unfortunately, that means we can’t run trains as the line is currently blocked.

“We’re working closely with the emergency services to get the line reopened, but we’ve no estimate for this at present.”

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Multiple emergency service vehicles were seen parked outside Gleneagles Railway Station.

One eyewitness said that police were turning people away from the platforms.

Services are still facing delays and cancellations, with National Rail advising that the disruption will last until 10.30am.

Disruption to Dundee, Perth and Angus train services

Services through Dundee, Perth and Angus are among those affected.

Replacement bus services have been organised, and tickets are accepted on Citylink and Stagecoach buses between Stirling and Perth.

ScotRail passengers could also travel on alternative routes via Edinburgh.

The Courier has approached British Transport Police for more information on the incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation