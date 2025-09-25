New leader of Perth and Kinross Council named after predecessor’s embezzlement charge

A new leader has been elected to Perth and Kinross Council after the resignation of the former leader following an embezzlement charge.

SNP councillor Eric Drysdale will take up his new role immediately.

The Courier revealed earlier this week that Grant Laing had quit the position after being charged with embezzlement.

He will be reported to the Crown Office for allegations spanning eight years.

New Perth and Kinross Council leader vows to ‘make a difference to people’s lives’

Mr Drysdale, who has served as a councillor since 2017 and deputy leader of the SNP administration since 2022, said: “I know that recent events have been deeply concerning for people across Perth and Kinross.

“Trust in local government is precious, and I fully understand the damage that has been done.

“It is therefore a great honour to have been elected leader of Perth and Kinross Council, and I take on this responsibility with humility and determination.

“I came into politics to make a difference in people’s lives; that has always been my motivation, and it remains so today.”

He added: “Since 2022, real progress has been made in a number of areas, but it is also clear there is much more to be done.

“This is a moment to take stock and refocus.

“My priority now is to restore confidence, ensure the council is working effectively, and get on with tackling the real issues that matter to local residents – from delivering quality public services to supporting our communities and helping our local economy thrive.

“I look forward to working with colleagues across the council to deliver for the people of Perth and Kinross. That’s what matters, and that’s what I will be judged on.”

In a statement to The Courier earlier this week, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 63-year-old man has been charged with embezzlement, which occurred over a period of years between 2017 and 2025 in the Perth area.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Mr Laing has left the SNP following the charge but will continue to sit as an independent councillor.