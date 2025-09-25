New leader of Perth and Kinross Council named after predecessor’s embezzlement charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New leader of Perth and Kinross Council named after predecessor’s embezzlement charge

Eric Drysdale, who has been deputy leader of the SNP administration since 2022, succeeds Grant Laing.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Perth Councillor Eric Drysdale.
Councillor Eric Drysdale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A new leader has been elected to Perth and Kinross Council after the resignation of the former leader following an embezzlement charge.

SNP councillor Eric Drysdale will take up his new role immediately.

The Courier revealed earlier this week that Grant Laing had quit the position after being charged with embezzlement.

He will be reported to the Crown Office for allegations spanning eight years.

New Perth and Kinross Council leader vows to ‘make a difference to people’s lives’

Mr Drysdale, who has served as a councillor since 2017 and deputy leader of the SNP administration since 2022, said: “I know that recent events have been deeply concerning for people across Perth and Kinross.

“Trust in local government is precious, and I fully understand the damage that has been done.

“It is therefore a great honour to have been elected leader of Perth and Kinross Council, and I take on this responsibility with humility and determination.

“I came into politics to make a difference in people’s lives; that has always been my motivation, and it remains so today.”

He added: “Since 2022, real progress has been made in a number of areas, but it is also clear there is much more to be done.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing.
Grant Laing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“This is a moment to take stock and refocus.

“My priority now is to restore confidence, ensure the council is working effectively, and get on with tackling the real issues that matter to local residents – from delivering quality public services to supporting our communities and helping our local economy thrive.

“I look forward to working with colleagues across the council to deliver for the people of Perth and Kinross. That’s what matters, and that’s what I will be judged on.”

In a statement to The Courier earlier this week, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 63-year-old man has been charged with embezzlement, which occurred over a period of years between 2017 and 2025 in the Perth area.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Mr Laing has left the SNP following the charge but will continue to sit as an independent councillor.

More from News

Emergency service vehicles were parked outside Gleneagles Train Station
Disruption to trains between Perth and Stirling after railway closed
Stuart Rooney
Stirling man admits drug-driving after cannabis stench leads to police stop
Fire at Maison Dieu Church, Brechin.
Young Angus firebugs spark huge spike in deliberate blazes
StARLink campaigners Jane Ann Liston and Dr Clive Sneddon
St Andrews HMO rules under fire amid claims of 200 empty bedrooms
Angus killer Tasmin Glass.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass's multiple parole hearings cost taxpayer more than £5k
5
Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Supplied
Dundee council leader election rules changed after transparency calls
2
Frank Whaley. Image: Anne Whaley.
Dundee Whitfield store owner Frank Whaley remembered by family for his 'genuine kindness'
Simon Buck, prison officer in court
Disgraced prison officer admits sex attack on woman at HMP Perth
Lauren Houstoun smiling, wearing Glenkilrie Larder apron
Perthshire mum's school meals boycott wins 5,700 backers and pledge from John Swinney
First Minister John Swinney
Perth council chaos: How big a headache is it for John Swinney and SNP?

Conversation