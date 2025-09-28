The grand Dundee plans that didn’t materialise – and why

It was revealed this week that plans to develop a Dundee marina are under threat amid spiralling costs.

The ambitious development is tied to the Tay Cities Deal – a decade-long initiative that promised around £700 million of investment in the Tayside region.

Artist’s impressions were revealed in 2019 showing what the marina could look like if the plans came to fruition.

However, funding for the development may be cut as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising inflation continues to bite.

It means the marina development faces an uncertain future until a final decision is made next year.

But what other grand plans have been touted for Dundee but failed to materialise?

Dundee skyscraper

In 2018, a Dundee property developer unveiled ambitious plans to create Scotland’s tallest building between the V&A and Tay Road Bridge.

InverTay Homes “vision” for the site included a 141 metre tall, 39-storey skyscraper, a five-star hotel, luxury apartments and sky bar.

The proposed height of the skyscraper meant it would be 16 metres higher than Scotland’s current tallest building, Glasgow Tower.

And it was said the development could potentially deliver a £200m boost to the city’s economy and create 1,000 new jobs.

Speaking at the time, InverTay’s director of operations Eddie Wighton said it would “create a focal point to be the Sydney Opera House of Scotland”.

The land earmarked for the development was ‘site 12’ at Dundee’s Waterfront.

However, then Dundee City Council leader John Alexander branded the plans an “absolute fantasy” and said InverTay had no agreement in place for development of the site.

A planning application for the proposals was never submitted and site 12 remains unoccupied. Prospective tenants can still make offers to rent the site.

Esports arena

Proposals for a 4,000 capacity esports arena to be built at Dundee’s Waterfront were first unveiled in 2020.

Sites 10 and 11 were earmarked for the development.

It was proposed that the arena would predominantly host computer-based competitions

However, in 2023 The Courier revealed the plans had been given a rethink.

The capacity of the proposed arena was reduced to around 1,000 and it would have a variety of uses. This was due to viability reasons.

The ballpark investment figure for the development, which now goes under the Dundee Arcadia banner, is £100 million.

Despite this, no planning permission has ever been sought for the development and the sites are still being marketed for sale.

Customs House

The A-listed Georgian mansion house next to Dundee Waterfront dates from the 1840s and was originally the base of Dundee Port Authority.

But the iconic building has been empty since 2008.

Neighbouring Apex Hotel at one stage planned to convert it into a hotel after purchasing it in 2014.

But they sold the site to Dundee-based property developer Alicydon Limited in 2020, saying the hotel market was saturated.

Their plan was to turn the mansion house into 20 luxury apartments, as well as building a further 29 flats across two new structures.

However, in June 2023 the firm behind the proposals went into liquidation.

In January 2024, the building was put back up for sale.

For prospective buyers, Custom House comes with the original planning application approved.

This means a developer could still transform the building into flats without having to re-apply.

According to Scotland’s land register, the purchase of Customs House was confirmed on August 1. The buyer is unknown.

Airport hotel

Plans to build a multimillion-pound hotel next to Dundee airport were greenlit by the council in 2007.

But it later fell through when those behind it said they wanted 102 rooms rather than the 60 mooted in the original proposals.

Local businessman Nael Hanna attempted to revive the £5m project in 2016.

He said: “We are now just waiting for an operator or investor who realises the potential of the site, and the huge investment that is going into Dundee’s Waterfront, to get behind it.”

Caird Park stadium

In November 2001, city giants Dundee and United put rivalries aside to submit plans for a shared 30,000-seater stadium at Caird Park as part of Scotland and Ireland’s joint Euro 2008 bid.

The proposal would have sounded the death knell for Dens and Tannadice.

A joint statement issued by the clubs read: “The boards of Dundee FC and Dundee United FC believe that sharing a stadium would not present any major problems to either club.

“However, it is important that any rumours that a joint stadium would be a pre-cursor to amalgamation are quashed.

“Neither Dundee FC or Dundee United FC have any interest in a merger.

“Both have their own distinct and separate identities of which they are extremely proud.”

A protest group was immediately set up to fight the multimillion-pound proposals.

The Courier reported at the time that one of the main hurdles was the legally-binding conditions which made it clear the land was to be used only as a public park and for recreational purposes for “all time coming”.

But Dundee councillors approved the plans in April 2002, subject to 37 conditions despite 300 objections being lodged by protesters.

The Caird Park project unravelled, though, as the Scotland-Ireland bid fell apart.

In December that year, Uefa awarded the honour of hosting Euro 2008 to Austria and Switzerland and, without public money, the city rivals’ ground-sharing proposal lay in tatters.

Dundee marina

Artist’s impressions of how the proposed Dundee marina could look were first unveiled to the public in 2019.

The images were drafted up by architect firm Nicoll Russell Studios.

It was hoped the proposals would offer “high quality sheltered berthing with direct access for visiting sailors to the city centre shopping and associated facilities”.

The development is linked to the Tay Cities Region Deal, a decade-long initiative that promised around £700m of investment in the region. This was signed in 2020.

At the time, £11.35m was pledged to the marina, but due to rising costs since then it is now feared the project is “no longer feasible”.

Over the last 18 months the Tay Cities partnership has been assessing the “deliverability” of the projects proposed for the second half of the deal.

And the marina development is one that is being looked at.

A “refreshed programme” of projects will be agreed by the Tay Cities Deal board in autumn next year.