EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood stars Damian Lewis and Joel Coen pictured in Fife for filming of new movie

The actor joined the four-time Oscar-winning director in Culross to film scenes for Jack of Spades.

Another picture of actor Damian Lewis.
Actor Damian Lewis smiles for The Courier in Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Hollywood stars Damian Lewis and Joel Coen have been pictured in Fife as they film a new movie in the kingdom.

The Golden Globe-winning actor and the four-time Oscar-winning director are in Culross to shoot scenes for new film Jack of Spades.

Lewis smiled for The Courier’s camera as he donned period dress in the historic Fife village on Wednesday.

Much of the activity centred on Culross Palace, with Englishman Lewis spotted relaxing in between takes.

He even had time to joke with onlookers and a photographer as he posed for a quick snap.

Set designers, lighting and camera technicians and make-up artists are among the dozens of others involved in the two-day film shoot.

Hollywood director Joel Coen during a break in filming at Culross Palace.
Hollywood director Joel Coen during a break in filming at Culross Palace. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Actor Damian Lewis in Culross.
Lewis in period dress in Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Actor Damian Lewis checks his phone between take during filming in Culross.
The actor checks his phone during a break from filming. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Damian Lewis between takes at Culross Palace.
Lewis between takes at Culross Palace. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A break in filming for actors in Culross.
A break in filming for actors in Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

London-born Lewis, 54, rose to prominence for his portrayal of US Army Major Richard Winters in Band of Brothers.

He also scooped a Golden Globe for his role in the hit drama series Homeland.

Meanwhile, Coen spent most of Wednesday afternoon in the grounds of Culross Palace overseeing filming.

The acclaimed director is responsible for a string of hit movies, including Fargo, True Grit, The Big Lebowski and No Country for Old Men.

Coen even took time to sit and enjoy a sandwich in the Culross sunshine as visiting tourists, oblivious to his presence, stopped to take photos of the filming.

Lighting technicians make adjustments in between filming at Culross Palace.
Lighting technicians make adjustments between filming at Culross Palace. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Preparations continue ahead of filming at The Cross in Culross.
Preparations continue ahead of filming at The Cross in Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Work continues on the shop front at The Cross.
Work continues on the shop front at The Cross. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The film is understood to be a period drama set in the late 1800s.

It will also star Josh O’Connor, who played a young Prince Charles in The Crown and starred alongside Zendaya in Challengers last year.

As part of the filming, carpenters, builders and set designers have been hard at work creating an outdoor set around The Cross.

A pub and shopfront have also been erected.

