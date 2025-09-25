Plans for new St Andrews Home of Golf store in former tourist information centre

Plans have been lodged for a new Home of Golf store in the former St Andrews tourist information centre.

St Andrews Links Trust has submitted a planning application to bring the listed building on Market Street back into use.

The proposals are part of the trust’s programme to reinvest in facilities in the town.

The category C-listed building dates back to 1860 and was historically part of the Fairfield Stores drapery business.

It was more recently used as the VisitScotland tourist information centre before it closed.

Plans for new Home of Golf hub in centre of St Andrews

If the plans are approved by Fife Council, the Home of Golf store will act as a hub, with visitor information services and an outreach post for Links ticket holders.

Golfers will be able to book tee times and enter the Old Course ballot in-store.

The trust hopes to start renovations towards the end of the year, with an estimated opening date of spring 2026.

Neil Coulson, chief executive at St Andrews Links Trust, said: “Our plans to open this hub at 70 Market Street will enhance the experience of both golfing and non-golfing visitors to the Home of Golf, who continue to play a vital role in our local economy.

“Located in a historic building in the middle of the town, breathing new life into this space will add to the vibrancy of the town and ensure a physical presence in the centre to welcome and guide visitors while protecting a listed building.”