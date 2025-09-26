Police Scotland reveal timeline for opening of new Forfar HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police Scotland reveal timeline for opening of new Forfar HQ

The force signed a deal earlier this year to move into William Wallace House at Orchardbank following the sudden closure of the town's West High Street station.

By Graham Brown
Police Scotland is moving to William Wallace House in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford
Forfar’s new police station is not expected to open until the end of the year.

It is more than a year since officers were moved out of West High Street HQ on safety grounds.

The building shut unexpectedly on September 11 2024.

Forfar police station was closed in September 2024.
The former West High Street police HQ in Forfar was fenced off after it closed in September 2024. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A public consultation had been launched two months earlier on plans to close the building and relocate the town station to William Wallace House at Orchardbank business park.

But worries over the state of the building led police chiefs to suddenly pull around 100 personnel out.

Forfar police station work progressing ‘at speed’

In the latest update to Angus councillors, Tayside’s top officer said relocating to William Wallace House was a “really positive move”.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell said work on the former council premises is “continuing at speed”.

Tayside Police commander Nicola Russell
Tayside Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It will see a much more appropriate building for our officers and staff to work out of,” she told scrutiny committee members.

The Courier can reveal the timeline for opening is still a few months away.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The William Wallace House project remains on schedule, with completion expected at the end of the year.

“Further details, including information on the opening of the police station will be published in due course.”

The new Forfar station will be based on the first floor of William Wallace House, with an intercom access system for the public.

Meanwhile, the future of the fenced-off former headquarters remains undecided.

“No decision has been made on the future of West High Street police station,” the spokesperson added.

The 56-year-old building has suffered years of structural issues.

It was badly damaged during Storm Frank in 2015 when water poured into the basement.

Between 2021 and 2024, more than £700,000 was spent on its upkeep.

Since its sudden closure, police officers and support staff have been based at Angus House council headquarters.

The local authority’s main HQ is sitting half-empty and currently on the market.

Conversation