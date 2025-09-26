Police Scotland reveal timeline for opening of new Forfar HQ

Forfar’s new police station is not expected to open until the end of the year.

It is more than a year since officers were moved out of West High Street HQ on safety grounds.

The building shut unexpectedly on September 11 2024.

A public consultation had been launched two months earlier on plans to close the building and relocate the town station to William Wallace House at Orchardbank business park.

But worries over the state of the building led police chiefs to suddenly pull around 100 personnel out.

Forfar police station work progressing ‘at speed’

In the latest update to Angus councillors, Tayside’s top officer said relocating to William Wallace House was a “really positive move”.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell said work on the former council premises is “continuing at speed”.

“It will see a much more appropriate building for our officers and staff to work out of,” she told scrutiny committee members.

The Courier can reveal the timeline for opening is still a few months away.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The William Wallace House project remains on schedule, with completion expected at the end of the year.

“Further details, including information on the opening of the police station will be published in due course.”

The new Forfar station will be based on the first floor of William Wallace House, with an intercom access system for the public.

Meanwhile, the future of the fenced-off former headquarters remains undecided.

“No decision has been made on the future of West High Street police station,” the spokesperson added.

The 56-year-old building has suffered years of structural issues.

It was badly damaged during Storm Frank in 2015 when water poured into the basement.

Between 2021 and 2024, more than £700,000 was spent on its upkeep.

Since its sudden closure, police officers and support staff have been based at Angus House council headquarters.

The local authority’s main HQ is sitting half-empty and currently on the market.