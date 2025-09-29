‘Utter despair’ at Kenmore Church sale amid Taymouth Castle transformation

Kenmore worshippers are making a last-ditch bid to block the sale of their centuries-old church.

It comes after the Church of Scotland announced its plans to offload the 265-year-old building earlier this year.

Kirk bosses say the congregation has fallen so low they can no longer justify the cost of keeping it open

And Kenmore Community Council is now spearheading an £80,000 bid to buy it for the village.

But the clock is ticking on that project.

The Church of Scotland has given the community group an exclusivity deal.

But it is due to run out on December 31.

And now local churchgoers are rallying to stop it altogether.

They say Kenmore is on the brink of brighter days as work continues on the transformation of the neighbouring Taymouth Castle estate.

The luxury resort is expected to bring many more workers and families into the area.

And the Kenmore Church-goers say there has never been so much potential to grow their membership.

One, Irena Menzies, told The Courier: “There’s just utter despair that this decision can be taken when we’re just starting to bloom as a community.”

Church-goers blindsided by Kenmore sale decision

The Church of Scotland insists it’s forging ahead with the sale plans.

But its members in Kenmore say they won’t give up without a fight.

They claim the congregation and local community were not fully consulted on the closure.

Joan Denton-Thompson said the decision came out of the blue.

“We knew there was to be a five-year consultation on the future of the churches in our group,” she said.

“But it was announced in church that Kenmore would be safe, since it was a Category A church, while Fortingall was Category B.

“Now we learn it’s Fortingall that’s staying open. But there was never any announcement that the position has changed.

“We just want the Church of Scotland to pause what it’s doing here,” she added.

“The consultation should have another three years to run.

“Why is this being rushed through?”

‘Occasional worship’ part of community vision

The Church of Scotland says the local Kirk Session decided on September 19 that Fortingall Church would become the principal place of worship in the Loch Tay and Glenlyon area from the beginning of December, while Kenmore Church “will continue to be used occasionally”.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “The Kirk Session remains keen that ownership of Kenmore Church transfers to a local community group, on the basis that the building continues to be used for occasional worship services and church activities such as weddings, funerals, harvest services and Christmas Carol events.”

Kenmore and District Community Council recently published the results of a survey that showed 83% of 219 respondents are in favour of the ‘community owning the church as a community space’.

The group’s spokesman Colin Morton told The Courier it would like to include church services as part of the programme IF the sale goes ahead.

“It is very much part of our vision that the church would remain available for religious ceremonies for all denominations,” he said.

The Kenmore closure decision was made ahead of the induction of a new minister.

Rev Joanne Foster will take up her new role with the Churches of Loch Tay with Glenlyon and Rannoch on October 7.