‘Utter despair’ at Kenmore Church sale amid Taymouth Castle transformation

Kenmore locals say the village has never had a brighter future, so why is the Church of Scotland closing their building now?

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people standing outside Kenmore Church
Kenmore campaigners are battling to block the sale of their church. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Kenmore worshippers are making a last-ditch bid to block the sale of their centuries-old church.

It comes after the Church of Scotland announced its plans to offload the 265-year-old building earlier this year.

Kirk bosses say the congregation has fallen so low they can no longer justify the cost of keeping it open

And Kenmore Community Council is now spearheading an £80,000 bid to buy it for the village.

But the clock is ticking on that project.

Church noticeboard with sign saying 'we need your help' and details of community bid to buy property
Sale details on the notice-board outside Kenmore Church. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The Church of Scotland has given the community group an exclusivity deal.

But it is due to run out on December 31.

And now local churchgoers are rallying to stop it altogether.

They say Kenmore is on the brink of brighter days as work continues on the transformation of the neighbouring Taymouth Castle estate.

Group of people seated in pews in front of stained glass window
Kenmore Church campaigners in front of one of the building’s stunning stained glass windows. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The luxury resort is expected to bring many more workers and families into the area.

And the Kenmore Church-goers say there has never been so much potential to grow their membership.

One, Irena Menzies, told The Courier: “There’s just utter despair that this decision can be taken when we’re just starting to bloom as a community.”

Church-goers blindsided by Kenmore sale decision

The Church of Scotland insists it’s forging ahead with the sale plans.

But its members in Kenmore say they won’t give up without a fight.

Woman taking photo of Kenmore Church with autumnal trees in front of it
Kenmore Church is popular with visitors too. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

They claim the congregation and local community were not fully consulted on the closure.

Joan Denton-Thompson said the decision came out of the blue.

“We knew there was to be a five-year consultation on the future of the churches in our group,” she said.

“But it was announced in church that Kenmore would be safe, since it was a Category A church, while Fortingall was Category B.

“Now we learn it’s Fortingall that’s staying open. But there was never any announcement that the position has changed.

Group of people outside Kenmore Church
Joan Denton-Thompson, third from right, with fellow church-goers. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“We just want the Church of Scotland to pause what it’s doing here,” she added.

“The consultation should have another three years to run.

“Why is this being rushed through?”

‘Occasional worship’ part of community vision

The Church of Scotland says the local Kirk Session decided on September 19 that Fortingall Church would become the principal place of worship in the Loch Tay and Glenlyon area from the beginning of December, while Kenmore Church “will continue to be used occasionally”.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “The Kirk Session remains keen that ownership of Kenmore Church transfers to a local community group, on the basis that the building continues to be used for occasional worship services and church activities such as weddings, funerals, harvest services and Christmas Carol events.”

View from roof of Kenmore Church looking across Loch Tay
Kenmore Church boasts an enviable location on the shore of Loch Tay. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Kenmore Church interior
The church building is in sound condition, say campaigners. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Kenmore and District Community Council recently published the results of a survey that showed 83% of 219 respondents are in favour of the ‘community owning the church as a community space’.

The group’s spokesman Colin Morton told The Courier it would like to include church services as part of the programme IF the sale goes ahead.

“It is very much part of our vision that the church would remain available for religious ceremonies for all denominations,” he said.

The Kenmore closure decision was made ahead of the induction of a new minister.

Rev Joanne Foster will take up her new role with the Churches of Loch Tay with Glenlyon and Rannoch on October 7.

Conversation