Fife food truck operator fears Dunhill Championship road closure mix-up could hit trade

The operators of a Fife beachside food truck fear a road closure mix-up could hit trade during this year’s star-studded Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Organisers accidentally announced the road to Kingsbarns beach would close for five days during the annual golf competition.

And now Bea and Chris Mischka are desperately trying to spread the word it is actually business as usual.

The married couple have been operating the popular Harbour Burger since March 2024.

And they were alarmed when road closed signs appeared earlier this month.

“They said the beach road would be shut from September 29 until October 4,” said Bea.

“That isn’t the case and that’s not even the dates of this year’s Dunhill.

“I alerted them and they took them down.

“But by that time they had been up for four weeks and lots of people will have seen them.”

‘Spreading the word we’re open’

Harbour Burger is one of four businesses operating beside the Kingsbarns beach car park.

The B9131 which leads there is normally closed to traffic during the four-day golf competition.

This is because it splits the course and golfers and spectators have to cross it as play continues.

However, this year marshals will safely guide people across.

“We just want people to know it was a mistake,” said Bea.

“I’m worried the damage has been done and I’m trying to spread the word people can still get to us by car.”

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship owners confirmed the sign was put up as usual but quickly removed.

Famous faces at Dunhill Championship

A spokesperson said: “Usually the road is closed to public traffic during championship week.

“However, this year we wanted to help businesses located down by the beach to continue to operate.

“So we are putting in a traffic management system to maintain a level of safety for pedestrians, golfers, spectators and car users.

“There is not a great deal of traffic on the road so we are confident this will work.”

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place at Kingsbarns, St Andrews Old Course and Carnoustie from October 2 to 5.

This year’s participants include former Open champion Cameron Smith, Hollywood stars Bill Murray and Michael Douglas, and tennis ace Andy Murray.