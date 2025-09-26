Fife food truck operator fears Dunhill Championship road closure mix-up could hit trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife food truck operator fears Dunhill Championship road closure mix-up could hit trade

Bea Mischka of Harbour Burgers is spreading the word Kingsbarns beach businesses are open as usual during the star-studded golf event.

By Claire Warrender
Bea and Chris Mischka or Harbour Burgers
Bea and Chris Mischka of Harbour Burger, Kingsbarns beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The operators of a Fife beachside food truck fear a road closure mix-up could hit trade during this year’s star-studded Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Organisers accidentally announced the road to Kingsbarns beach would close for five days during the annual golf competition.

And now Bea and Chris Mischka are desperately trying to spread the word it is actually business as usual.

Hollywood actor Bill Murray is among the stars taking part in this year’s Dunhill Championship. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The married couple have been operating the popular Harbour Burger since March 2024.

And they were alarmed when road closed signs appeared earlier this month.

“They said the beach road would be shut from September 29 until October 4,” said Bea.

“That isn’t the case and that’s not even the dates of this year’s Dunhill.

“I alerted them and they took them down.

“But by that time they had been up for four weeks and lots of people will have seen them.”

‘Spreading the word we’re open’

Harbour Burger is one of four businesses operating beside the Kingsbarns beach car park.

The B9131 which leads there is normally closed to traffic during the four-day golf competition.

This is because it splits the course and golfers and spectators have to cross it as play continues.

Bea wants people to know the Dunhill road closure signs were a mix-up. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, this year marshals will safely guide people across.

“We just want people to know it was a mistake,” said Bea.

“I’m worried the damage has been done and I’m trying to spread the word people can still get to us by car.”

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship owners confirmed the sign was put up as usual but quickly removed.

Famous faces at Dunhill Championship

A spokesperson said: “Usually the road is closed to public traffic during championship week.

“However, this year we wanted to help businesses located down by the beach to continue to operate.

“So we are putting in a traffic management system to maintain a level of safety for pedestrians, golfers, spectators and car users.

“There is not a great deal of traffic on the road so we are confident this will work.”

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place at Kingsbarns, St Andrews Old Course and Carnoustie from October 2 to 5.

This year’s participants include former Open champion Cameron Smith, Hollywood stars Bill Murray and Michael Douglas, and tennis ace Andy Murray.

More from News

Connor Smith
Fife police college trainee guilty of sexual assault and racist outburst
Bea and Chris Mischka of Harbour Burger, Kingsbarns beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Newbuild Dundee houses destroyed in major fire after being 'torched'
Bea and Chris Mischka of Harbour Burger, Kingsbarns beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth widow hits out at NHS Tayside after 'repeated misdiagnosis' leads to husband's 'cruel…
Bea and Chris Mischka of Harbour Burger, Kingsbarns beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police Scotland reveal timeline for opening of new Forfar HQ
Darren Barr
Raging offender unleashes 'paedos' rant at judge as he is jailed in Stirling
Bea and Chris Mischka of Harbour Burger, Kingsbarns beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Future of 142-year-old Arbroath Community Centre back in doubt as takeover plan collapses
Faraz Hussain
Fife driving instructor sexually assaulted female students
Kevin Donald.
Former Blairgowrie newsagent plans dance studio and shops to transform High Street
The former RBS at 92 High Street, Kirkcaldy.
Fife Planning Ahead: Kirkcaldy bank transformation and Fife Heritage Railway exhibition hall
Eric Drysdale in shirt sleeves at desk in Perth and Kinross Council HQ
EXCLUSIVE: New Perth and Kinross Council leader sets out top three priorities on day…

Conversation