Future of 142-year-old Arbroath Community Centre back in doubt as takeover plan collapses

The future of Arbroath Community Centre has been cast back into doubt after a lease deal for the building fell through.

Earlier this year, Angus councillors backed a local wellbeing organisation’s bid to take over the empty Marketgate building.

It was one of four community facilities ditched by council leisure trust Angus Alive in 2023 on cost grounds.

Originally a drill hall, the building became a sports and community centre in 1969.

Since then, it has been used for everything from Hogmanay dances to boxing matches.

But it was last used for local events in 2020 before becoming a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

And plans to spend £450,000 on roof repairs were branded “madness” as there was no plan for the building’s future.

Single bid to take over Arbroath Community Centre

The potential loss of the 142-year-old property caused uproar.

But just one interested party emerged from a community consultation on saving it.

Arbroath-based Shape Wellbeing CIC revealed plans to take on the premises and incorporate facilities including a ski simulator and VR studio.

However, it warned the plan hinged on a padel court being part of the project in its efforts to introduce the popular racquet sport to Angus.

Councillors agreed to support the Shape bid and asked the company to progress a business plan for the lease.

However, The Courier can reveal news the deal’s collapse is about to be made public.

A full meeting of Angus Council on Thursday will be informed of the latest development.

A council spokesperson said: “Following the consultation, the proposed operator, Shape Wellbeing CIC has decided to withdraw.”

The next step will revert to the recommendation of the January report to declare the centre surplus to requirements and offer it for lease or sale.

“Once we declare the building surplus, there is a further opportunity for any interested community-based organisations to come forward,” the spokesperson added.

Shape Wellbeing has been contacted for comment.

Community centre roof work still to be carried out

And it has emerged repairs to the leaking roof of the sandstone building are yet to be done.

The council said that was “due to complexity with obtaining permissions and gaining access from surrounding properties for scaffolding.”

Meanwhile, there is progress on the potential takeover of the other properties handed back by Angus Alive.

The council added: “Regarding the Inglis Memorial Hall, Brechin Town House and Gateway to the Glens, all repairs have been completed using external UK shared prosperity funds.

“Work is progressing with several community groups regarding the operation of these buildings and it is hoped to announce positive news shortly.”