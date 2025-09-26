Future of 142-year-old Arbroath Community Centre back in doubt as takeover plan collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of 142-year-old Arbroath Community Centre back in doubt as takeover plan collapses

In January, councillors backed a bid by a local operator for a lease of the empty Marketgate centre after it was closed by Angus Alive.

By Graham Brown
Shape Wellbeing has dropped its plans for Arbroath Community Centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The future of Arbroath Community Centre has been cast back into doubt after a lease deal for the building fell through.

Earlier this year, Angus councillors backed a local wellbeing organisation’s bid to take over the empty Marketgate building.

It was one of four community facilities ditched by council leisure trust Angus Alive in 2023 on cost grounds.

Originally a drill hall, the building became a sports and community centre in 1969.

Since then, it has been used for everything from Hogmanay dances to boxing matches.

But it was last used for local events in 2020 before becoming a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

And plans to spend £450,000 on roof repairs were branded “madness” as there was no plan for the building’s future.

Single bid to take over Arbroath Community Centre

The potential loss of the 142-year-old property caused uproar.

But just one interested party emerged from a community consultation on saving it.

Arbroath-based Shape Wellbeing CIC revealed plans to take on the premises and incorporate facilities including a ski simulator and VR studio.

However, it warned the plan hinged on a padel court being part of the project in its efforts to introduce the popular racquet sport to Angus.

Andy Murray playing padel tennis
Scots tennis legend Andy Murray and ex-footballer Peter Crouch playing padel tennis. Image: Charlotte Street Partners

Councillors agreed to support the Shape bid and asked the company to progress a business plan for the lease.

However, The Courier can reveal news the deal’s collapse is about to be made public.

A full meeting of Angus Council on Thursday will be informed of the latest development.

A council spokesperson said: “Following the consultation, the proposed operator, Shape Wellbeing CIC has decided to withdraw.”

The next step will revert to the recommendation of the January report to declare the centre surplus to requirements and offer it for lease or sale.

“Once we declare the building surplus, there is a further opportunity for any interested community-based organisations to come forward,” the spokesperson added.

Shape Wellbeing has been contacted for comment.

Community centre roof work still to be carried out

And it has emerged repairs to the leaking roof of the sandstone building are yet to be done.

The council said that was “due to complexity with obtaining permissions and gaining access from surrounding properties for scaffolding.”

Meanwhile, there is progress on the potential takeover of the other properties handed back by Angus Alive.

Inglis Hall in Edzell.
Plans for the future of Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell are progressing. Image: Paul Reid

The council added: “Regarding the Inglis Memorial Hall, Brechin Town House and Gateway to the Glens, all repairs have been completed using external UK shared prosperity funds.

“Work is progressing with several community groups regarding the operation of these buildings and it is hoped to announce positive news shortly.”

