Wayne and Coleen Rooney join former Man Utd stars on trip to Gleneagles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Wayne and Coleen Rooney join former Man Utd stars on trip to Gleneagles

The celebrity couple said they had a "brilliant few days in Scotland" after visiting the Perthshire hotel.

By Andrew Robson
Wayne and Coleen shared the snap at Gleneagles on Instagram
Wayne and Coleen Rooney (centre) with Michael Carrick and his wife Lisa (right), and Darron Gibson and his wife Danielle, at Gleneagles. Image: Wayne Rooney/Instagram

Former footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen were joined by fellow Manchester United stars during a trip to Gleneagles.

The couple were joined by Wayne’s former teammates Michael Carrick and Darron Gibson, along with their wives, Lisa Carrick and Danielle Gibson, at the Perthshire Hotel.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday, the Rooneys shared a snap of everyone at dinner, and one of the pair posing by a loch.

“Brilliant few days in Scotland with great company,” the post was captioned.

Danielle also shared a selfie of the three former football players’ wives at the five-star hotel.

Former Manchester United stars and wives visit Gleneagles

The post said: “Just a girl off the estate shooting clay pigeons at Gleneagles. An environment massively out of my comfort zone.

“We work a lot on this in the hub, stretching that zone of safety and comfort.

“Just give it a go, who knows you might just enjoy yourself… from Gleneagles’ top shooter.”

It comes as Wayne, who is Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, has admitted in a new interview that he could have died had Coleen not helped him manage his problems with alcohol.

Speaking to the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, he said: “I honestly believe if she weren’t there, I’d be dead.”

Wayne and Coleen have been married since 2008.

Wayne and Coleen pose by a loch.
Wayne and Coleen pose by a loch. Image: Wayne Rooney/Instagram

The 39-year-old retired from playing in 2021 and has since managed Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City, and Plymouth Argyle.

Carrick, who was recently sacked as Middlesbrough manager, retired in 2018, having also turned out for West Ham and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Irishman Gibson started his career at the Red Devils before spells with Everton, Sunderland, Wigan and Salford.

The footballers’ visit comes just weeks after Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher was spotted at the hotel during the band’s gigs in Edinburgh.

The Courier previously debunked the persistent rumour that David and Victoria Beckham paid off a couple’s mortgage to hire Gleneagles.

More from News

Workers called 999 following the incident in the city centre. Image: Supplied
Police probe mass brawl 'involving 30 youths' in Dundee city centre
Queues on the M90 near Duloch. Image: Traffic Scotland
Delays on M90 near Dunfermline after crash
William Davidson
Brute branded 'significant danger to women' as he is jailed for rapes in Fife
South Ancaster Square in Callander, where pavement parking has become an everyday issue. Image: Google Street View
Callander parking bollards still 'being considered' years down the line
A police officer lays flowers at the scene of the Dunblane shooting in 1996. Image: PA
BBC to release new documentary on Dunblane tragedy to mark 30th anniversary
Another picture of actor Damian Lewis.
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood stars Damian Lewis and Joel Coen pictured in Fife for filming of…
Dylan Barclay
Valium-fuelled Fife rapist plunged knife through door as partner cowered in bathroom
How the new shop could look. Image: St Andrews Links Trust
Plans for new St Andrews Home of Golf store in former tourist information centre
Perth Councillor Eric Drysdale.
New leader of Perth and Kinross Council named after predecessor's embezzlement charge
3
Emergency service vehicles were parked outside Gleneagles Train Station
Person dies on railway line between Perth and Stirling

Conversation