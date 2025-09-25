Wayne and Coleen Rooney join former Man Utd stars on trip to Gleneagles

Former footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen were joined by fellow Manchester United stars during a trip to Gleneagles.

The couple were joined by Wayne’s former teammates Michael Carrick and Darron Gibson, along with their wives, Lisa Carrick and Danielle Gibson, at the Perthshire Hotel.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday, the Rooneys shared a snap of everyone at dinner, and one of the pair posing by a loch.

“Brilliant few days in Scotland with great company,” the post was captioned.

Danielle also shared a selfie of the three former football players’ wives at the five-star hotel.

The post said: “Just a girl off the estate shooting clay pigeons at Gleneagles. An environment massively out of my comfort zone.

“We work a lot on this in the hub, stretching that zone of safety and comfort.

“Just give it a go, who knows you might just enjoy yourself… from Gleneagles’ top shooter.”

It comes as Wayne, who is Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, has admitted in a new interview that he could have died had Coleen not helped him manage his problems with alcohol.

Speaking to the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, he said: “I honestly believe if she weren’t there, I’d be dead.”

Wayne and Coleen have been married since 2008.

The 39-year-old retired from playing in 2021 and has since managed Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City, and Plymouth Argyle.

Carrick, who was recently sacked as Middlesbrough manager, retired in 2018, having also turned out for West Ham and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Irishman Gibson started his career at the Red Devils before spells with Everton, Sunderland, Wigan and Salford.

The footballers’ visit comes just weeks after Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher was spotted at the hotel during the band’s gigs in Edinburgh.

The Courier previously debunked the persistent rumour that David and Victoria Beckham paid off a couple’s mortgage to hire Gleneagles.