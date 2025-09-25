Police probe mass brawl ‘involving 30 youths’ in Dundee city centre

Police are investigating a mass brawl involving dozens of youths in Dundee city centre.

Workers in nearby businesses looked on in shock as the fight erupted on High Street just after 6pm on Wednesday.

Witnesses claimed members of the public attempted to intervene but were also attacked by some of the youngsters.

Onlookers said such incidents have become a “daily occurrence”.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, estimated there were up to 30 teenagers involved.

‘This is happening daily’

She said: “Last night was the worst I’ve seen, but this is happening daily – particularly between 5pm and 6pm.

“One lassie was getting attacked, her head was being jumped on.

“There must have been 30 teenagers and they were all fighting.

“Adults were trying to intervene and were getting hit by all the young ones watching.

“It’s sad that this is what our city centre has become – kids scrapping in broad daylight.

“Kids are even down here by 11am in their school uniforms.

“There are similar problems along the Murraygate – kids fighting and drinking.

“Is this the new normality for Dundee city centre?”

The incident happened just yards from New Inn Entry, where the owner of the Arctic Bar pub has considered closing because of repeated anti-social behaviour issues.

Police say ‘large number of youths’ involved in fight

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.15pm on Wednesday, police received a report of a disturbance involving a large number of youths in the High Street area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and found nothing ongoing.

“Further inquiries to identify those involved are ongoing.”