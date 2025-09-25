Delays on M90 near Dunfermline after crash

Drivers faced 20-minute delays on the M90 near Dunfermline after a crash.

The road was blocked northbound close to the Duloch junction, with queues stretching past Rosyth, on Thursday afternoon.

One lane was closed for around an hour.

The road was fully reopened just before 1.30pm.

A post on X said: “The M90 is restricted northbound at Junction 2a due to a road traffic collision.

“Lane 2/2 is currently closed.

“Traffic queueing with approx 20 minute delays currently.

“Delays will be monitored with updates to follow.”

A later update said: “All lanes have reopened on the M90 northbound at junction 2a after an earlier road traffic collision.

“Recovery has cleared the vehicles involved and all lanes are running smoothly with minimal delays.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.