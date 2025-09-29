Dalgety Bay community hub reopens despite ongoing police probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dalgety Bay community hub reopens despite ongoing police probe

The charities regulator OSCR is also still investigating alleged financial irregularities at That Place in the Bay.

By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
Community hub That Place in the Bay.
Community hub That Place in the Bay. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Dalgety Bay community hub has reopened despite an ongoing police investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the charity running it.

That Place in the Bay closed suddenly in April, with the trustees saying they were working to resolve “a number of serious matters” with the running of the charity.

The Courier then revealed that both Police Scotland and the charities regulator had launched investigations into alleged “irregularities”.

Those investigations remain ongoing.

However, as part of the police probe, Peter Collins, 58, has been charged with communication offences.

Despite this, Mr Collins has been helping to run the venue since it reopened earlier this month.

He was spotted at the building by The Courier this week and has been responding to posts on the organisation’s Facebook page.

Police and OSCR probes into That Place in the Bay ongoing

Police Scotland and the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) both confirmed their investigations are still ongoing, despite the hub reopening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with communications offences in the Fife area.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The spokesperson confirmed the probe into the alleged irregularities continues.

An OSCR spokesperson said: “OSCR is currently in the process of engaging with the charity’s trustees to help determine whether there are any regulatory matters we need to pursue based on the concerns raised.

“We cannot comment any further at this time.”

Mr Collins has not responded to a request for comment.

More from News

Hayley Dargie wither her supermarket sweep haul inside the Perth
Perth woman bags hundreds of pounds' worth of shopping in Aldi supermarket sweep
Mountain biker wearing number 164 and a red helmet jumps over a trail feature in the woods during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo Hill.
Gallery: Scottish Enduro Series hits Ballo in Coupar Angus for a thrilling weekend of…
Police in Dundee city centre.
Teenage dealer detained defied city ban to bulk cocaine in Dundee
CR0050058 - Gayle Ritchie Story - Perthshire area - Press preview of Enchanted Forest event - Pictures shows scenes from the event --- Faskally Woods, Pitlochry - Wednesday 2nd October 2024 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Enchanted Forest: All we know about 2025 Perthshire light show including tickets, map and…
Storm Babet caused flooding in Brechin.
Brechin homes Storm Babet wrecked would cost £17m to rebuild - so why did…
A Perth asylum demonstration was met by counter-protesters. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross Council won't share asylum seeker meeting records over 'crime' fears
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. John 'martin' Donaldson obituary Picture shows; John 'Martin' Donaldson with wife Rometta, loved ones and firefighting colleagues.. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 24/09/2025
Widow's tribute to 'fearless' Cupar firefighter and her 'go-to man', Martin Donaldson, after fatal…
Group of people standing outside Kenmore Church
'Utter despair' at Kenmore Church sale amid Taymouth Castle transformation
2
Campaigner Vince Taylor of Angus Pylon Action Group. Pic: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Angus response to controversial 'super-pylons' project must be ‘priority’ for planning staff
Billy Young
Armed police rescued women cowering in Dundee flat after drug-fuelled stranger burst in to…