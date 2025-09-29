Dalgety Bay community hub reopens despite ongoing police probe

A Dalgety Bay community hub has reopened despite an ongoing police investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the charity running it.

That Place in the Bay closed suddenly in April, with the trustees saying they were working to resolve “a number of serious matters” with the running of the charity.

The Courier then revealed that both Police Scotland and the charities regulator had launched investigations into alleged “irregularities”.

Those investigations remain ongoing.

However, as part of the police probe, Peter Collins, 58, has been charged with communication offences.

Despite this, Mr Collins has been helping to run the venue since it reopened earlier this month.

He was spotted at the building by The Courier this week and has been responding to posts on the organisation’s Facebook page.

Police and OSCR probes into That Place in the Bay ongoing

Police Scotland and the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) both confirmed their investigations are still ongoing, despite the hub reopening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with communications offences in the Fife area.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The spokesperson confirmed the probe into the alleged irregularities continues.

An OSCR spokesperson said: “OSCR is currently in the process of engaging with the charity’s trustees to help determine whether there are any regulatory matters we need to pursue based on the concerns raised.

“We cannot comment any further at this time.”

Mr Collins has not responded to a request for comment.