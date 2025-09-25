Dundee drivers face delays on A90 Forfar Road after two-car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee drivers face delays on A90 Forfar Road after two-car crash

Lane two of the A90 northbound was restricted.

By Lucy Scarlett
Emergency services at the scene of the A90 Forfar Road crash. Image: Supplied
Emergency services at the scene of the A90 Forfar Road crash. Image: Supplied

Dundee drivers faced delays on the Forfar Road following a two-car crash on Thursday.

The collision occurred at around 2pm on the A90 northbound at the Claverhouse Road junction.

Lane two was closed for around an hour, leading to long queues in the area.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Thursday afternoon. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thompson

An Amey update on X said: “A90 Northbound, Forfar Road at Claverhouse Road Junction, lane 2 no longer restricted due to an RTC.

“Vehicles has been recovered. All lanes running clear. 3 minute delay in area.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More from News

Stock image of tax letter.
Kirkcaldy builder fined for failing to pay £26k tax bill
Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell .
Tayside protests adding to police strain with officers 'losing rest days', says top cop
Dennis Duffy with his daughter Stevie. Image: Stevie Duffy
Dundonian dies 'in police custody' on holiday in Turkey
Fornethy House
Witness tells Fornethy House trial of force-feeding and abuse at Angus residential school
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court round-up — Triple-password paedophile and caught by a 7-year-old
Derek Holliday
Serial Fife flasher had sex toy, women's underwear and camera when caught by police
Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli.
Warning more universities could face same fate as Dundee without new funding model
2
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - 01 May 2021 Satellite Dish on the STV Head Quarter Building Rooftop on Grey Cloud Background; Shutterstock ID 1966325158; purchase_order: ; job:
STV News to cut dedicated Dundee, Perth and Angus coverage
6
Melville House, Fife
Teachers and social workers cleared of historical abuse at Fife school
Workers called 999 following the incident in the city centre. Image: Supplied
Police probe mass brawl 'involving 30 youths' in Dundee city centre
11

Conversation