Dundee drivers face delays on A90 Forfar Road after two-car crash

Dundee drivers faced delays on the Forfar Road following a two-car crash on Thursday.

The collision occurred at around 2pm on the A90 northbound at the Claverhouse Road junction.

Lane two was closed for around an hour, leading to long queues in the area.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

An Amey update on X said: “A90 Northbound, Forfar Road at Claverhouse Road Junction, lane 2 no longer restricted due to an RTC.

“Vehicles has been recovered. All lanes running clear. 3 minute delay in area.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.