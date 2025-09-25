News Dundee drivers face delays on A90 Forfar Road after two-car crash Lane two of the A90 northbound was restricted. By Lucy Scarlett September 25 2025, 2:46pm September 25 2025, 2:46pm Share Dundee drivers face delays on A90 Forfar Road after two-car crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5339715/delays-a90-forfar-road-crash-claverhouse-road/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services at the scene of the A90 Forfar Road crash. Image: Supplied Dundee drivers faced delays on the Forfar Road following a two-car crash on Thursday. The collision occurred at around 2pm on the A90 northbound at the Claverhouse Road junction. Lane two was closed for around an hour, leading to long queues in the area. Emergency services were called to the scene. One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Thursday afternoon. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thompson An Amey update on X said: “A90 Northbound, Forfar Road at Claverhouse Road Junction, lane 2 no longer restricted due to an RTC. “Vehicles has been recovered. All lanes running clear. 3 minute delay in area.” Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
