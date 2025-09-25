Kirkcaldy builder fined for failing to pay £26k tax bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy builder fined for failing to pay £26k tax bill

Gheorghe Stoica has been named on the HMRC's most recent list of deliberate tax defaulters. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Stock image of tax letter.
Gheorghe Stoica owes HMRC £26k in unpaid taxes. Image: Shutterstock

A Kirkcaldy builder has been fined for failing to pay tax of more than £26,000.

Gheorghe Stoica has been named on the HMRC’s most recent list of deliberate tax defaulters.

The UK Government publishes an annual list of people and businesses owing more than £25,000 to the Treasury.

HMRC says that Stoica defaulted on taxes worth £26,682.11.

He has also been fined £17,743.59, which he must pay on top of the money already owed.

Stoica’s construction company Stoica Group Limited, based at Denhead Place, was dissolved in 2023, according to Companies House.

His case is among 109 from across the UK included in the HMRC list.

The details will remain published online for a period of 12 months.

Kevin Hubbard, HMRC’s Director of Individuals and Small Business Compliance, said: “We are determined to tackle the minority who deliberately refuse to pay what they owe and will pursue all available avenues to recover unpaid amounts.

“Publishing the names of deliberate defaulters sends a clear message that this behaviour has consequences and encourages compliance across the board.”

The Courier has attempted to contact Stoica for comment.

