Kirkcaldy builder fined for failing to pay £26k tax bill

A Kirkcaldy builder has been fined for failing to pay tax of more than £26,000.

Gheorghe Stoica has been named on the HMRC’s most recent list of deliberate tax defaulters.

The UK Government publishes an annual list of people and businesses owing more than £25,000 to the Treasury.

HMRC says that Stoica defaulted on taxes worth £26,682.11.

He has also been fined £17,743.59, which he must pay on top of the money already owed.

Stoica’s construction company Stoica Group Limited, based at Denhead Place, was dissolved in 2023, according to Companies House.

His case is among 109 from across the UK included in the HMRC list.

The details will remain published online for a period of 12 months.

Kevin Hubbard, HMRC’s Director of Individuals and Small Business Compliance, said: “We are determined to tackle the minority who deliberately refuse to pay what they owe and will pursue all available avenues to recover unpaid amounts.

“Publishing the names of deliberate defaulters sends a clear message that this behaviour has consequences and encourages compliance across the board.”

The Courier has attempted to contact Stoica for comment.