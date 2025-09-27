EXCLUSIVE: Five-figure legal battle looming over destruction of Arbroath harbour wreck

Angus Council faces a legal fight to recover the five-figure costs of breaking up a former fishing boat in an Arbroath harbour dispute.

The 86-year-old Fraserburgh-built Dundarg was dismantled at Mackays boatyard last month.

It followed years of wrangling between Angus Council and the vessel’s owner, Borders businessman Simon Sawers.

We reported how the former herring boat had been at the centre of a berthing row due to its poor condition.

Five-figure cost of breaking up Arbroath harbour boat

The council may now have to pursue Mr Sawers through the courts for significant sums incurred in the dispute.

Those are believed to be in excess of £40,000 in terms of the boatyard bill for breaking up Dundarg and unpaid berthing dues.

The 70-foot boat was brought to Arbroath in 2022. Mr Sawers paid £30,000 for it six years earlier.

But after months of wrangling it was moved from the marina to the outer harbour.

The council then issued its owner with a special direction to remove the boat by the end of April.

Harbourmaster Bruce Fleming warned Mr Sawers berthing fees of £50 a day would apply beyond that date.

The action was taken under the 1995 Merchant Shipping Act. It gives the council powers to possess and dismantle any vessel in danger of becoming a wreck, or which has been abandoned.

The council has now hinted it is preparing for a legal fight to recover the monies.

Dundarg emails FOI rejected

It rejected a freedom of information request seeking details of communication with Mr Sawers in relation to the Dundarg.

The authority’s information governance department also said it could not release the sums involved in dismantling the boat, or any outstanding harbour fees.

The FOI response said: “This information is exempt from release in terms of Regulation 11(2) as this is personal information of a third party.

“Regulation 10(5)(b) (The course of justice) also applies as this is due to an ongoing matter.”

A council spokesperson said: “As the matter between Angus Council and the owner of former fishing vessel Dundarg may be subject to legal proceedings, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Mr Sawers previously claimed he was the victim of a “personal vendetta”.

He branded the destruction of the boat “immoral”.

He has not responded to a request for comment.