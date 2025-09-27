EXCLUSIVE: Five-figure legal battle looming over destruction of Arbroath harbour wreck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Five-figure legal battle looming over destruction of Arbroath harbour wreck

The 86-year-old fishing boat Dundarg was broken up in a local yard last month after a lengthy dispute between its owner and Angus Council.

By Graham Brown
Dundarg was broken up at Arbroath last month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundarg was broken up at Arbroath last month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus Council faces a legal fight to recover the five-figure costs of breaking up a former fishing boat in an Arbroath harbour dispute.

The 86-year-old Fraserburgh-built Dundarg was dismantled at Mackays boatyard last month.

Historic fishing vessel Dundarg dismantled at Arbroath.
Work ongoing to break up the boat at the town yard. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It followed years of wrangling between Angus Council and the vessel’s owner, Borders businessman Simon Sawers.

We reported how the former herring boat had been at the centre of a berthing row due to its poor condition.

Five-figure cost of breaking up Arbroath harbour boat

The council may now have to pursue Mr Sawers through the courts for significant sums incurred in the dispute.

Those are believed to be in excess of £40,000 in terms of the boatyard bill for breaking up Dundarg and unpaid berthing dues.

The 70-foot boat was brought to Arbroath in 2022. Mr Sawers paid £30,000 for it six years earlier.

But after months of wrangling it was moved from the marina to the outer harbour.

The council then issued its owner with a special direction to remove the boat by the end of April.

Dundarg fishing boat dismantled at Arbroath.
Dundarg on the slip at the Arbroath boatyard in August. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Harbourmaster Bruce Fleming warned Mr Sawers berthing fees of £50 a day would apply beyond that date.

The action was taken under the 1995 Merchant Shipping Act. It gives the council powers to possess and dismantle any vessel in danger of becoming a wreck, or which has been abandoned.

The council has now hinted it is preparing for a legal fight to recover the monies.

Dundarg emails FOI rejected

It rejected a freedom of information request seeking details of communication with Mr Sawers in relation to the Dundarg.

The authority’s information governance department also said it could not release the sums involved in dismantling the boat, or any outstanding harbour fees.

The FOI response said: “This information is exempt from release in terms of Regulation 11(2) as this is personal information of a third party.

“Regulation 10(5)(b) (The course of justice) also applies as this is due to an ongoing matter.”

Dundarg fishing boat launch in Fraserburgh.
Dundarg was built as a herring boat but also saw war service. Image: National Historic Ships

A council spokesperson said: “As the matter between Angus Council and the owner of former fishing vessel Dundarg may be subject to legal proceedings, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Mr Sawers previously claimed he was the victim of a “personal vendetta”.

He branded the destruction of the boat “immoral”.

He has not responded to a request for comment.

Conversation