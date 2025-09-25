Dundonian dies ‘in police custody’ on holiday in Turkey

A Dundee man has died in police custody in Turkey.

Dennis Duffy, 53, from Mid Craigie, was taken to hospital after he became ill in prison.

His daughter Stevie claims he was held in a Turkish jail after being wrongly accused of drug trafficking.

She insists there was a misunderstanding around prescribed medication for his pre-existing health conditions.

Mr Duffy died on Wednesday, just hours before Stevie arrived in the country.

The 28-year-old says she is distraught and traumatised by the events that have happened since her dad – who had multiple drug-dealing convictions – flew to tourist hot spot Marmaris earlier this month with his partner Amanda.

Turkey ordeal

She said: “Dad and Amanda flew to Marmaris on holiday on September 12.

“For some reason he was then trying to fly home on September 15 when he was arrested.

“Dad has several medical conditions and he was carrying quite a lot of prescribed medication for those.

“When his suitcase was searched, police found the medication, which unfortunately he didn’t have a doctor’s letter for, although I have all the prescriptions.

“The medication was confiscated and dad was put in prison.”

She added: “It’s absolute rubbish that dad was trafficking drugs in Turkey.

“He was on holiday and had to take all his medication with him – I have his prescriptions to show these are legitimate drugs for various conditions he suffered from.”

‘I’m traumatised’

Mr Duffy fell ill on September 20 and was taken to hospital in Mugla, an hour’s drive away from Marmaris.

Stevie said: “I got a phone call telling me how ill he was so I flew over on Wednesday.

“I landed to be told my dad has died. It was horrific.”

She then had to identify his body on her own.

Stevie added: “I thought I was coming to Turkey to see my dad in hospital and instead I had to identify his body – I am traumatised.

“I’ve been treated appallingly here. They stood sniggering whilst I stood there bawling my eyes out.

“They wouldn’t allow me a moment alone with him and wouldn’t let me say goodbye or hug him.

“I only got to identify him then got made to leave.

“I was begging them and pleading to God to please let me hug him but they wouldn’t let me – they said he was full of infection.”

Dundee man dies in Turkey

The Courier has contacted both the police and prison service in Turkey.

A Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told us: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Stevie says a post mortem was carried out on Thursday but that she hasn’t been told the results.

She now plans to fly back to Dundee to arrange the re-patriation of her dad’s body, with donations of more than £3,000 made towards a fundraiser.

Stevie said: “This is a nightmare. I just want to get my dad home and give him a proper send off.”

Mr Duffy was the uncle of Ralphie Smith, a Dundee teenager who died in 2017 when he fell off the cliffs at Arbroath.

A family vigil held in Drumlanrig Drive in the 18-year-old’s memory led to the double killing of cousins Julie McCash and David Sorrie by Robert Stratton, who died last year.

Mr Duffy was jailed for seven years for dealing heroin around the time of his nephew’s death.

The family tragedy was mentioned in court by defence counsel Ronnie Rennucci, who said Mr Duffy was in custody at the time and was now determined to change.

Mr Rennucci said: “He recognises now this really is the last chance.”