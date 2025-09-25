Tayside protests adding to police strain with officers ‘losing rest days’, says top cop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside protests adding to police strain with officers ‘losing rest days’, says top cop

Chief Constable Jo Farrell revealed nearly 300 officers had been deployed to police anti-immigration demonstrations.

By James Simpson
Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell .
Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell spoke about pressure on the force. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Scotland’s top police officer says the force is working under an “intense operating environment” due to ongoing protests – including anti-immigration demonstrations in Dundee and Perth.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell revealed nearly 300 officers were deployed to manage protests across the country last weekend.

Officers have been covering anti-immigration rallies and counter-protests in Dundee, Perth, Glasgow and Falkirk.

While many demonstrations have passed peacefully, there have been flashpoints.

Two men were charged in connection with protest activity at Alloway Terrace in Dundee on Saturday – the second demonstration at the location this month.

Officers kept both sides further apart following earlier clashes in which eggs were thrown.

In August, around 300 protesters and counter-protesters were involved in a tense standoff outside the Radisson Blu Hotel on Leonard Street, Perth.

Speaking at a public meeting of the Scottish Police Authority Board in Edinburgh on Thursday, Ms Farrell said that while maintaining public order at demonstrations, officers still had to continue investigating serious crime.

“While the vast majority of these have been peaceful, there have been challenging dynamics and appropriate police planning and resource is required, placing pressure on our workforce,” she warned.

Police Scotland officers losing rest days due to protests

She added: “To provide a sense of the pressure, over the weekend just gone around 280 officers, over 35 sergeants and 10 inspectors were deployed in relation to demonstrations, including in Glasgow, Falkirk, Dundee and Perth, with similar levels of protest anticipated over the coming weekend.

“Of course, this has a cost to the organisation and also a work-life balance pressure on officers who have rest days cancelled to do these duties.”

An anti-immigration protest in Perth in August. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Protests took place in Dundee this month. Image: Elliott Cansfield

She added: “At the same time, officers and staff continue to investigate crime, secure answers for families and bring offenders to justice – powerfully underlined by important criminal justice outcomes in relation to murders, attempted murder, terrorism offences, child sexual abuse, as well as arrests in connection with deaths and under Operation Portaledge.”

During the meeting, the chief constable also highlighted enforcement action against retail crime and drug offences.

She spoke about the collaboration with Abertay University’s cyberQuarter as Police Scotland develops capabilities to meet increasingly complex cyber-crime threats.

Conversation