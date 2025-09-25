Tayside protests adding to police strain with officers ‘losing rest days’, says top cop

Scotland’s top police officer says the force is working under an “intense operating environment” due to ongoing protests – including anti-immigration demonstrations in Dundee and Perth.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell revealed nearly 300 officers were deployed to manage protests across the country last weekend.

Officers have been covering anti-immigration rallies and counter-protests in Dundee, Perth, Glasgow and Falkirk.

While many demonstrations have passed peacefully, there have been flashpoints.

Two men were charged in connection with protest activity at Alloway Terrace in Dundee on Saturday – the second demonstration at the location this month.

Officers kept both sides further apart following earlier clashes in which eggs were thrown.

In August, around 300 protesters and counter-protesters were involved in a tense standoff outside the Radisson Blu Hotel on Leonard Street, Perth.

Speaking at a public meeting of the Scottish Police Authority Board in Edinburgh on Thursday, Ms Farrell said that while maintaining public order at demonstrations, officers still had to continue investigating serious crime.

“While the vast majority of these have been peaceful, there have been challenging dynamics and appropriate police planning and resource is required, placing pressure on our workforce,” she warned.

Police Scotland officers losing rest days due to protests

She added: “To provide a sense of the pressure, over the weekend just gone around 280 officers, over 35 sergeants and 10 inspectors were deployed in relation to demonstrations, including in Glasgow, Falkirk, Dundee and Perth, with similar levels of protest anticipated over the coming weekend.

“Of course, this has a cost to the organisation and also a work-life balance pressure on officers who have rest days cancelled to do these duties.”

She added: “At the same time, officers and staff continue to investigate crime, secure answers for families and bring offenders to justice – powerfully underlined by important criminal justice outcomes in relation to murders, attempted murder, terrorism offences, child sexual abuse, as well as arrests in connection with deaths and under Operation Portaledge.”

During the meeting, the chief constable also highlighted enforcement action against retail crime and drug offences.

She spoke about the collaboration with Abertay University’s cyberQuarter as Police Scotland develops capabilities to meet increasingly complex cyber-crime threats.