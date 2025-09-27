EXCLUSIVE: Eric Drysdale on weight-loss jabs and what Perth council leader job means for Dundee FC role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Drysdale on weight-loss jabs and what Perth council leader job means for Dundee FC role

Eric Drysdale has lost four stone and gained the job of Perth and Kinross Council leader. What does that mean for the people of Perthshire and Dundee FC?

By Morag Lindsay
Eric Drysdale seated at desk in council office
Perth and Kinross Council leader Eric Drysdale. Image: DC Thomson

Eric Drysdale wants to talk about his weight.

It’s not how I imagined we’d be starting my first interview with the new Perth and Kinross Council leader.

But he has been on the weight loss jabs for six months now and he’s pretty evangelical about all the ways his life has changed for the better.

He started on them just before the Cross Tay Link Road opened in March.

If you look for him in the photos, you’ll see him in his usual spot. To the side. In the background. Not exactly hiding, but very much the support act to then council leader Grant Laing.

Procession walking across Destiny Bridge on opening day for Cross Tay Link Road
Eric Drysdale took a back seat at the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Now he’s more than four stone lighter; six inches slimmer around the chest and waist; sipping on bottled water when once he’d have been reaching for the biscuits.

The differences in his appearance are obvious; the others even more profound.

“It changes you,” he says.

“I’ve got my confidence back. You’ll notice I used to stand at the back in photos, or always make sure I was holding something in front of me.

“I’m more energetic than I’ve been in years. My blood pressure is normal again.”

(Or at least it was before this week. It’s probably for the best that he hasn’t had time to check.)

Eric Drysdale with David Farries, of Scottish Fire and Rescue and First Minister John Swinney looking at site of fatal fire in Scott Street, Perth
Eric Drysdale with David Farries, of Scottish Fire and Rescue and First Minister John Swinney in the aftermath of the Scott Street blaze in June. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Aged 67, Eric Drysdale is fighting fit and ready for his close-up.

Which is just as well really, given the last few tumultuous days for Perth and Kinross Council.

‘None of this was anticipated’

This sudden ascent to council leader is not what anyone had planned.

Mr Drysdale was deputy leader for three years. But following Laing’s shock resignation – and Monday’s news that he has been charged with embezzlement – he stepped up as acting leader, before being handed the role officially on Wednesday.

WIlliam, Viscount Stormont; Grant Laing and Eric Drysdale walking across Destiny Bridge
Eric Drysdale, right, with William, Viscount of Stormont (left) and Grant Laing, ahead of the official opening of Destiny Bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It’s uncharted territory for the council, which has never had to replace a leader in these circumstances.

And the haste means he hasn’t had a chance to settle terms with his other job, club secretary for Dundee FC.

Here too, some slimming may be necessary.

“None of this was anticipated,” he says, sitting shirt-sleeved in his new office at the council HQ at 2 High Street, Perth.

“And that means I haven’t had the opportunity to discuss things with the club. But it’s absolutely my intention to manage that side of my work down.

Eric Drydsdale being interviewed for TV at Dundee FC stadium
Eric Drysdale in his other role as Dundee FC club secretary. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“My job at Dundee is a relatively small part-time job,” he adds.

“I’m just going to need to make it a bit smaller.

“It’s technical work. There’s stuff I know that no one else does. But I’m on the other end of the phone. My Dundee computer is there in the bag under my desk. I’m not going to leave them in the lurch.”

Political career born out of tragedy

Two things have governed his life in football – he’s a former chief executive of Raith Rovers too – as well as politics, he says.

The first – a strong work ethic – he owes to his mum.

His accountant dad Alex died when he was 10 and Elizabeth Drysdale went back to work as a district nurse in order to keep their Kirkcaldy council house.

Eric Drysdale at Raith Rovers football stadium
Eric Drysdale at Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park in 2015.

The second – his belief in public service –was cemented by another Elizabeth, his wife.

She was already volunteering for Capability Scotland, teaching disabled adults how to cook at its Upper Springland base in Perth, when Mr Drysdale took early retirement from the bank in 2015.

He got to know the residents there when he was picking her up from volunteering stints, and one in particular, Gary, changed the course of all their lives.

“It led to a friendship,” says Mr Drysdale. “We went to all sorts of concerts and things. And we came to love him.”

Gary’s family weren’t in his life, so the Drysdales went through the process of becoming his legal guardians.

Capabilty Scotland sign for Upper Springland centre.
Eric Drysdale is a long time supporter of Capability Scotland. Image: DC Thomson

Then Gary died in 2017. Aspects of his medical care had fallen short of what anyone should expect. And this, says Mr Drysdale, is what still motivates him today.

“Gary couldn’t speak for himself,” he says.

“It made me want to find a way to speak on behalf of people who don’t have a voice.”

Football negotiator skills to the fore

By then he was already in the SNP.

He’d been a Liberal Democrat until the party’s ruinous coalition deal with David Cameron’s Conservatives in 2010 and the enthusiasm of the Yes campaign provided his ticket out of the political wilderness.

He joined at 3am on September 19 2014, amid the debris of the Scottish independence referendum, and was elected a councillor for Perth city centre at the first time of asking in 2017.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, with John Swinney , raising fists in the air beside Roseanna Cunningham and group of SNP supporters inside domed Bell's Sports Centre building.
Councillor Eric Drysdale, with First Minister John Swinney and former MSP Roseanna Cunningham at the general election count in Bell’s Sports Centre in December 2019. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There followed five years in opposition, before he became a senior figure in the administration when the SNP took control from the Conservatives in 2022.

In addition to being deputy leader, he has been convener of the economy and infrastructure committee.

The two roles have given him a seat at the table when virtually all of the big decisions affecting Perth and Kinross have been made in recent years, including the controversial decision to site the PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow.

He helped to broker the arrangement that means Capability Scotland will relocate its Upper Springland services to Glover Street when the old Perth Leisure Pool is demolished.

Group of protesters outside Perth Leisure Pool
Anti-Thimblerow protesters at Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Richard Wilkins/DC Thomson

He’s currently deep in the consultation on whether or not to introduce a tourist tax.

And through his involvement in Cosla, he was instrumental in negotiating a new two-year deal pay deal for council workers earlier this year – AND leveraging the additional funds to pay for it from the Scottish Government.

“I’ve dealt with hundreds of football agents when it comes to contracts,” he says.

“That can be… challenging. But it teaches you about negotiation.”

‘Cuts need corrected’

The early years of the SNP administration have been overshadowed by cuts.

They inherited a structural deficit of £10 million, he explains. (In non-banker terms, the council was losing £10m every year.)

Eric Drysdale in shirt sleeves at desk in Perth and Kinross Council HQ
New Perth and Kinross Council leader Eric Drysdale has spoken exclusively to The Courier about his priorities. Image: DC Thomson

“We had to make significant cuts in the early years in order to bring things back into balance,” he says.

“We made some difficult decisions, and we’ve seen some unintended consequences.

“And now I think we need to correct some of the things that were over-cut.”

He’s already set out three of his first priorities as council leader –  weeds, antisocial behaviour and social care.

And he intends to continue in the style of his predecessor, striving for collaboration rather than confrontation.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Collaboration will be key, says the new Perth and Kinross Council leader. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s important to me that we work together across the political spectrum,” he says.

“We have big differences, but there’s a lot of commonality too.

“I think that’s something the people of Perth and Kinross would like to see and deserve to see.

“It won’t all be happy endings. But essentially I believe we all want the same thing – to do the best we can for the people we represent.”

More from News

The Cambo Cup Running Event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best photos of the Cambo Cup race 2025
Riverside Inn, Callander
Callander pub raider ranted 'I am the devil' during Stirling arrest
Young Jamie Brown and Wilf Fruish in the Angus Glens
Angus grouse season sees Glen Esk boys embrace outdoor life
Isabella Bunell of Aberfeldy Cowork
Highland Perthshire workplace encourages lunchtime paddleboarding
Angus House council headquarters at Orchardbank in Forfar. beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Lack of buyers for Angus House HQ hits council’s cost-cutting plan
St Andrews House car home
Firm fined after woman died eating toast at St Andrews care home
Andy Murray scores an Eagle on the famous 18th hole at the Old Course, St Andrews in August. Image: St Andrews Links Trust
Can Andy Murray’s golf debut draw huge crowds to St Andrews for Dunhill 40th…
St Andrews cinema, which is reopening next week
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sports bar teed up to open in…
Dundarg was broken up at Arbroath last month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Five-figure legal battle looming over destruction of Arbroath harbour wreck
CR0054739, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Show-round of Dundee costume storage unit with designer Jane Petrie. She's known for doing the costumes for The Crown, so going to interview her and see behind the scenes with her. Portraits of Jane as well as GV shots of the unit and detail shots of specific costumes, preferably ones people will know (she will be able to tell us). For a mag feature. Picture Shows; Jane Petrie, Milnbank Works, Milnbank Road, Dundee, 26th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Peek inside derelict Dundee mill where Emmy-winning designer keeps treasure trove of Hollywood costumes

Conversation