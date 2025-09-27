EXCLUSIVE: Eric Drysdale on weight-loss jabs and what Perth council leader job means for Dundee FC role

Eric Drysdale wants to talk about his weight.

It’s not how I imagined we’d be starting my first interview with the new Perth and Kinross Council leader.

But he has been on the weight loss jabs for six months now and he’s pretty evangelical about all the ways his life has changed for the better.

He started on them just before the Cross Tay Link Road opened in March.

If you look for him in the photos, you’ll see him in his usual spot. To the side. In the background. Not exactly hiding, but very much the support act to then council leader Grant Laing.

Now he’s more than four stone lighter; six inches slimmer around the chest and waist; sipping on bottled water when once he’d have been reaching for the biscuits.

The differences in his appearance are obvious; the others even more profound.

“It changes you,” he says.

“I’ve got my confidence back. You’ll notice I used to stand at the back in photos, or always make sure I was holding something in front of me.

“I’m more energetic than I’ve been in years. My blood pressure is normal again.”

(Or at least it was before this week. It’s probably for the best that he hasn’t had time to check.)

Aged 67, Eric Drysdale is fighting fit and ready for his close-up.

Which is just as well really, given the last few tumultuous days for Perth and Kinross Council.

‘None of this was anticipated’

This sudden ascent to council leader is not what anyone had planned.

Mr Drysdale was deputy leader for three years. But following Laing’s shock resignation – and Monday’s news that he has been charged with embezzlement – he stepped up as acting leader, before being handed the role officially on Wednesday.

It’s uncharted territory for the council, which has never had to replace a leader in these circumstances.

And the haste means he hasn’t had a chance to settle terms with his other job, club secretary for Dundee FC.

Here too, some slimming may be necessary.

“None of this was anticipated,” he says, sitting shirt-sleeved in his new office at the council HQ at 2 High Street, Perth.

“And that means I haven’t had the opportunity to discuss things with the club. But it’s absolutely my intention to manage that side of my work down.

“My job at Dundee is a relatively small part-time job,” he adds.

“I’m just going to need to make it a bit smaller.

“It’s technical work. There’s stuff I know that no one else does. But I’m on the other end of the phone. My Dundee computer is there in the bag under my desk. I’m not going to leave them in the lurch.”

Political career born out of tragedy

Two things have governed his life in football – he’s a former chief executive of Raith Rovers too – as well as politics, he says.

The first – a strong work ethic – he owes to his mum.

His accountant dad Alex died when he was 10 and Elizabeth Drysdale went back to work as a district nurse in order to keep their Kirkcaldy council house.

The second – his belief in public service –was cemented by another Elizabeth, his wife.

She was already volunteering for Capability Scotland, teaching disabled adults how to cook at its Upper Springland base in Perth, when Mr Drysdale took early retirement from the bank in 2015.

He got to know the residents there when he was picking her up from volunteering stints, and one in particular, Gary, changed the course of all their lives.

“It led to a friendship,” says Mr Drysdale. “We went to all sorts of concerts and things. And we came to love him.”

Gary’s family weren’t in his life, so the Drysdales went through the process of becoming his legal guardians.

Then Gary died in 2017. Aspects of his medical care had fallen short of what anyone should expect. And this, says Mr Drysdale, is what still motivates him today.

“Gary couldn’t speak for himself,” he says.

“It made me want to find a way to speak on behalf of people who don’t have a voice.”

Football negotiator skills to the fore

By then he was already in the SNP.

He’d been a Liberal Democrat until the party’s ruinous coalition deal with David Cameron’s Conservatives in 2010 and the enthusiasm of the Yes campaign provided his ticket out of the political wilderness.

He joined at 3am on September 19 2014, amid the debris of the Scottish independence referendum, and was elected a councillor for Perth city centre at the first time of asking in 2017.

There followed five years in opposition, before he became a senior figure in the administration when the SNP took control from the Conservatives in 2022.

In addition to being deputy leader, he has been convener of the economy and infrastructure committee.

The two roles have given him a seat at the table when virtually all of the big decisions affecting Perth and Kinross have been made in recent years, including the controversial decision to site the PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow.

He helped to broker the arrangement that means Capability Scotland will relocate its Upper Springland services to Glover Street when the old Perth Leisure Pool is demolished.

He’s currently deep in the consultation on whether or not to introduce a tourist tax.

And through his involvement in Cosla, he was instrumental in negotiating a new two-year deal pay deal for council workers earlier this year – AND leveraging the additional funds to pay for it from the Scottish Government.

“I’ve dealt with hundreds of football agents when it comes to contracts,” he says.

“That can be… challenging. But it teaches you about negotiation.”

‘Cuts need corrected’

The early years of the SNP administration have been overshadowed by cuts.

They inherited a structural deficit of £10 million, he explains. (In non-banker terms, the council was losing £10m every year.)

“We had to make significant cuts in the early years in order to bring things back into balance,” he says.

“We made some difficult decisions, and we’ve seen some unintended consequences.

“And now I think we need to correct some of the things that were over-cut.”

He’s already set out three of his first priorities as council leader – weeds, antisocial behaviour and social care.

And he intends to continue in the style of his predecessor, striving for collaboration rather than confrontation.

“It’s important to me that we work together across the political spectrum,” he says.

“We have big differences, but there’s a lot of commonality too.

“I think that’s something the people of Perth and Kinross would like to see and deserve to see.

“It won’t all be happy endings. But essentially I believe we all want the same thing – to do the best we can for the people we represent.”