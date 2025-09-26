EXCLUSIVE: New Perth and Kinross Council leader sets out top three priorities on day one in office

Perth and Kinross Council’s new leader has set out his three priorities as he takes on the top job.

Eric Drysdale says his administration will focus on tackling weeds, reducing antisocial behaviour and boosting funding for social care.

Mr Drysdale spoke exclusively to The Courier on his first day in the role.

And on at least one of those priorities – weeds – he admitted: “We got it wrong.”

It comes after we revealed serious failings in the council’s street weeding programme for a second year running.

The authority was forced to hire a stand-in contractor to deal with overgrown roads and pavements this month after the original one failed to do the work.

And coupled with the council’s controversial Grow Wild policy, that’s led to widespread anger about the state of public spaces across Perth and Kinross.

Mr Drysdale said: “I understand the reasons why this situation has arisen.

“Everybody wants their neighbourhood to be tidy and well-maintained.

“But we have got this wrong and we are going to correct it.”

Eric Drysdale ascent follows shock departure of former council leader

Mr Drysdale was appointed council leader by his colleagues in the ruling SNP group on Wednesday.

The Perth city centre councillor previously served as deputy leader under Grant Laing.

Mr Laing’s resignation, due to “personal reasons”, was announced on Monday.

It later emerged he is facing embezzlement charges.

The council has said his resignation is not connected to its funds, operations or activities.

He is staying on as a councillor for the Strathmore ward, but has also quit the SNP and will serve as an independent.

Antisocial behaviour talks promised

Mr Drysdale has said his appointment is “a moment to take stock and refocus”.

And in his official acceptance statement he said his priority would be “to restore confidence, ensure the council is working effectively, and get on with tackling the real issues that matter to local residents”.

His interview with The Courier is the first signal of the direction that might take.

On tackling antisocial behaviour, he said he intends to sit down with the local police commander and discuss how to combat issues such as shoplifting.

“This is a significant issue that affects lots of people,” he said.

“So do noisy neighbours, drugs, people lying about the streets.

“These are not problems that are specific to Perth and Kinross,” Mr Drysdale added.

“And we don’t have all the services to deal with antisocial behaviour as a council.

“But I want to speak to the police, community wardens, retailers and other people, so we can better understand what needs to happen to reduce it and then start taking action.”

Social care funding is ‘major challenge’

The council announced £6.7m in additional funding for the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership in its 2025/26 budget.

The organisation coordinates care for the region’s expanding elderly population, as well as people with disabilities, mental health concerns, addiction and other issues.

Mr Drysdale said enhancing social care will be at the top of his administration’s goals.

“The costs in this area are huge and increasing,” he said.

“But we are going to try to do our very best to improve that service.

“It’s a major challenge. It’s not going to be solved overnight.

“But it has to be at the forefront of where we go next.”