EXCLUSIVE: New Perth and Kinross Council leader sets out top three priorities on day one in office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: New Perth and Kinross Council leader sets out top three priorities on day one in office

Eric Drysdale says tackling weeds, antisocial behaviour and the rising cost of social care are top of his to-do list as council leader

By Morag Lindsay
Eric Drysdale in shirt sleeves at desk in Perth and Kinross Council HQ
New Perth and Kinross Council leader Eric Drysdale has spoken exclusively to The Courier about his priorities. Image: DC THomson

Perth and Kinross Council’s new leader has set out his three priorities as he takes on the top job.

Eric Drysdale says his administration will focus on tackling weeds, reducing antisocial behaviour and boosting funding for social care.

Mr Drysdale spoke exclusively to The Courier on his first day in the role.

And on at least one of those priorities – weeds – he admitted: “We got it wrong.”

It comes after we revealed serious failings in the council’s street weeding programme for a second year running.

Weeds growing out of pavement in Perth
Residents have complained about weeds in Perth and smaller towns and villages. Image: Supplied.

The authority was forced to hire a stand-in contractor to deal with overgrown roads and pavements this month after the original one failed to do the work.

And coupled with the council’s controversial Grow Wild policy, that’s led to widespread anger about the state of public spaces across Perth and Kinross.

Mr Drysdale said: “I understand the reasons why this situation has arisen.

“Everybody wants their neighbourhood to be tidy and well-maintained.

“But we have got this wrong and we are going to correct it.”

Eric Drysdale ascent follows shock departure of former council leader

Mr Drysdale was appointed council leader by his colleagues in the ruling SNP group on Wednesday.

The Perth city centre councillor previously served as deputy leader under Grant Laing.

Grant Laing foreground, Eric Drysdale behind
Eric Drysdale was Grant Laing’s deputy as Perth and Kinross Council leader. Image: Pic Phil Hannah

Mr Laing’s resignation, due to “personal reasons”, was announced on Monday.

It later emerged he is facing embezzlement charges.

The council has said his resignation is not connected to its funds, operations or activities.

He is staying on as a councillor for the Strathmore ward, but has also quit the SNP and will serve as an independent.

Antisocial behaviour talks promised

Mr Drysdale has said his appointment is “a moment to take stock and refocus”.

And in his official acceptance statement he said his priority would be “to restore confidence, ensure the council is working effectively, and get on with tackling the real issues that matter to local residents”.

His interview with The Courier is the first signal of the direction that might take.

Eric Drysdale seated behind desk in short sleeves
Eric Drysdale spoke to The Courier on his first day in office as council leader. image: DC Thomson

On tackling antisocial behaviour, he said he intends to sit down with the local police commander and discuss how to combat issues such as shoplifting.

“This is a significant issue that affects lots of people,” he said.

“So do noisy neighbours, drugs, people lying about the streets.

Perth High Street with shoppers walking to and fro
Shoplifting is a problem for Perth city centre traders. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“These are not problems that are specific to Perth and Kinross,” Mr Drysdale added.

“And we don’t have all the services to deal with antisocial behaviour as a council.

“But I want to speak to the police, community wardens, retailers and other people, so we can better understand what needs to happen to reduce it and then start taking action.”

Social care funding is ‘major challenge’

The council announced £6.7m in additional funding for the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership in its 2025/26 budget.

The organisation coordinates care for the region’s expanding elderly population, as well as people with disabilities, mental health concerns, addiction and other issues.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council spends millions on social care. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Drysdale said enhancing social care will be at the top of his administration’s goals.

“The costs in this area are huge and increasing,” he said.

“But we are going to try to do our very best to improve that service.

“It’s a major challenge. It’s not going to be solved overnight.

“But it has to be at the forefront of where we go next.”

More from News

Connor Smith
Fife police college trainee guilty of sexual assault and racist outburst
The large fire on a building site in Whitfield on Thursday night. Image: Supplied
Newbuild Dundee houses destroyed in major fire after being 'torched'
Bea and Chris Mischka or Harbour Burgers
Fife food truck operator fears Dunhill Championship road closure mix-up could hit trade
Margaret and Gordon Lafferty. Image: Margaret Lafferty.
Perth widow hits out at NHS Tayside after 'repeated misdiagnosis' leads to husband's 'cruel…
Police Scotland is moving to William Wallace House in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford
Police Scotland reveal timeline for opening of new Forfar HQ
Darren Barr
Raging offender unleashes 'paedos' rant at judge as he is jailed in Stirling
Shape Wellbeing has dropped its plans for Arbroath Community Centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Future of 142-year-old Arbroath Community Centre back in doubt as takeover plan collapses
Faraz Hussain
Fife driving instructor sexually assaulted female students
Kevin Donald.
Former Blairgowrie newsagent plans dance studio and shops to transform High Street
The former RBS at 92 High Street, Kirkcaldy.
Fife Planning Ahead: Kirkcaldy bank transformation and Fife Heritage Railway exhibition hall

Conversation