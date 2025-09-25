Fire-hit former Lochgelly cinema to be demolished as exclusion zone extended

A former Lochgelly cinema badly damaged in a fire last week is to be demolished.

Six fire crews tackled the blaze in Bank Street on Friday September 19.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the former FFDR building, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

It took more than 13 hours to bring the town centre fire under control, forcing the closure of several roads.

Now the cinema is to be demolished “for safety reasons”, Fife Council says.

Fife Council says demolition is ‘safest solution’

The local authority’s announcement follows advice from specialist engineers and a demolition contractor,

“The decision has been taken that the building is in a dangerous state and complete demolition is the safest solution,” a statement said.

It added that tenants from four council flats immediately adjacent to the site have been evacuated and will be rehoused while the work is ongoing.

During demolition, the exclusion zone around the site will be extended to include the footpath on Bank Street at the front of the building.

The shops in this area will be closed until the demolition is complete.

Lochgelly building ‘poses immediate danger to the public’

Garry Nicol, the council’s service manager for building standards and public safety, said: “We have a statutory duty to act if a building is dangerous.

“Engineers have confirmed that the former cinema building poses an immediate danger to the public.

“The building is unstable, so an exclusion zone will remain in place until the work is finished.

“The whole building will have to be demolished.

“It’s unfortunate that we won’t be able to save any part of it, but it’s simply not viable.

“Our priority must be public safety and the needs of the local residents and businesses.”

Work on former Fife cinema planned over three phases

Mr Nicol added that demolition will begin “as soon as possible“.

He continued: “The work has been planned in three phases but the full extent of the damage and work required will only become clear as the work progresses.

“This means that the scope of the work may change and there is a high level of uncertainty about timescales.

“Rest assured, we will do all we can to carry out this work as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to residents and businesses.

“The safety of the public has to be our highest priority and we thank everyone affected for their patience while we make sure this building comes down as safely as possible.”

The alarm was raised shortly after 1.30pm on Friday.

At its peak, large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away.

The Courier reported on Monday that police have charged two males, aged 13 and 14, with willful fire raising in relation to the incident.