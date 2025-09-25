Fire-hit former Lochgelly cinema to be demolished as exclusion zone extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire-hit former Lochgelly cinema to be demolished as exclusion zone extended

By Stephen Eighteen
Aerial view of the aftermath of a fire in Lochgelly on Friday September 18 2025.
Aerial view of the aftermath of the fire. Image: Fife Council

A former Lochgelly cinema badly damaged in a fire last week is to be demolished.

Six fire crews tackled the blaze in Bank Street on Friday September 19.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the former FFDR building, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

It took more than 13 hours to bring the town centre fire under control, forcing the closure of several roads.

Now the cinema is to be demolished “for safety reasons”, Fife Council says.

Fife Council says demolition is ‘safest solution’

The local authority’s announcement follows advice from specialist engineers and a demolition contractor,

“The decision has been taken that the building is in a dangerous state and complete demolition is the safest solution,” a statement said.

Firefighters battling the fire inside the former cinema building.
Firefighters battling the fire inside the former cinema building. Image: David Wardle

It added that tenants from four council flats immediately adjacent to the site have been evacuated and will be rehoused while the work is ongoing.

During demolition, the exclusion zone around the site will be extended to include the footpath on Bank Street at the front of the building.

The shops in this area will be closed until the demolition is complete.

Lochgelly building ‘poses immediate danger to the public’

Garry Nicol, the council’s service manager for building standards and public safety, said: “We have a statutory duty to act if a building is dangerous.

“Engineers have confirmed that the former cinema building poses an immediate danger to the public.

Lochgelly building fire
The fire took hold at around 1.20pm last Friday. Image: Ayrton Beatty

“The building is unstable, so an exclusion zone will remain in place until the work is finished.

“The whole building will have to be demolished.

“It’s unfortunate that we won’t be able to save any part of it, but it’s simply not viable.

“Our priority must be public safety and the needs of the local residents and businesses.”

Work on former Fife cinema planned over three phases

Mr Nicol added that demolition will begin “as soon as possible“.

He continued: “The work has been planned in three phases but the full extent of the damage and work required will only become clear as the work progresses.

“This means that the scope of the work may change and there is a high level of uncertainty about timescales.

“Rest assured, we will do all we can to carry out this work as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to residents and businesses.

“The safety of the public has to be our highest priority and we thank everyone affected for their patience while we make sure this building comes down as safely as possible.”

The alarm was raised shortly after 1.30pm on Friday.

At its peak, large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away.

The Courier reported on Monday that police have charged two males, aged 13 and 14, with willful fire raising in relation to the incident.

Conversation