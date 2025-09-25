Firefighters battle major blaze in Dundee

Road closures are in place as firefighters battle a major blaze in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the Whitfield area of the city shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland said crews were tackling a fire in the Lothian Crescent area and urged residents to keep their windows closed.

Large plumes of smoke were seen rising into the air.

Police issued a statement on social media regarding the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue are dealing with a large fire in the area of Lothian Crescent, Dundee.

“There are numerous road closures in the area and members of the public are being advised to avoid the area. Residents are also being advised to keep their windows shut meantime.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four pumps and a height appliance are at the scene.

