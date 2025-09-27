Lack of buyers for Angus House HQ hits council’s cost-cutting plan

Angus Council’s failure to find a buyer for its Forfar headquarters has hit the authority’s drive to bring down spending.

Last year, councillors agreed to put its Angus House office complex overlooking the A90 on the market.

The move aimed to save the £400,000-a-year costs of running the three-storey building at Orchardbank business park.

Since the pandemic, hybrid and home working has left almost half of its 4,518 sq m unused.

Angus House council HQ placed on market in 2024

In August 2024, ‘For Sale’ signs went up as part of an 18-month marketing campaign costing £6,500.

The council also said it would try to tempt interested parties into leasing all or part of the building at Orchardbank.

But more than a year on, there are indications potential buyers have not been beating a path to the council’s door.

It came as finance chiefs warned hoped-for savings from the ambitious change programme will not hit projected levels this year.

Since 2018, it has sliced £39 million from council spending.

It includes an agile working/estates programme to better use existing space and get rid of surplus buildings.

But there is a question mark over £375,000 of agile working savings targeted for 2026/27.

Former council leader Bill Duff raised his concern around the issue at council’s latest policy and resources committee.

He said: “From memory, that £375,000 is assuming we sell Angus House, which doesn’t look as if it’s happening any time soon.

“Is that a correct assumption?”

Council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly told Mr Duff: “You are correct referring to the marketing exercise of Angus House.

“However, there are different options for delivering the savings in terms of further consolidation of the estate and part-lease of accommodation at Angus House.

“I wouldn’t say it’s solely determined by the successful sale of the building.

“Hopefully we’ll bring a report back in due course that will better explain the situation and current status.”

‘More wins than losses’ in Angus change programme

And council finance director Ian Lorimer defended the success of the overall scheme since it was introduced.

“Our track record of delivery in our change programme is really very good,” he said.

“Over a long number of years, we’ve managed to consistently deliver.

“We’ve had more wins than losses if you look historically at the level of savings.

“There will always be things that don’t quite go to plan, and we’ve seen that in terms of this report in the current year.”