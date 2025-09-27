Lack of buyers for Angus House HQ hits council’s cost-cutting plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lack of buyers for Angus House HQ hits council’s cost-cutting plan

The ‘For Sale’ sign went up at Angus Council’s Forfar headquarters beside the A90 in August 2024.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council headquarters at Orchardbank in Forfar. beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus House council headquarters at Orchardbank in Forfar. beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Angus Council’s failure to find a buyer for its Forfar headquarters has hit the authority’s drive to bring down spending.

Last year, councillors agreed to put its Angus House office complex overlooking the A90 on the market.

The move aimed to save the £400,000-a-year costs of running the three-storey building at Orchardbank business park.

Since the pandemic, hybrid and home working has left almost half of its 4,518 sq m unused.

Angus House council HQ placed on market in 2024

In August 2024, ‘For Sale’ signs went up as part of an 18-month marketing campaign costing £6,500.

The council also said it would try to tempt interested parties into leasing all or part of the building at Orchardbank.

But more than a year on, there are indications potential buyers have not been beating a path to the council’s door.

It came as finance chiefs warned hoped-for savings from the ambitious change programme will not hit projected levels this year.

Since 2018, it has sliced £39 million from council spending.

It includes an agile working/estates programme to better use existing space and get rid of surplus buildings.

But there is a question mark over £375,000 of agile working savings targeted for 2026/27.

Former council leader Bill Duff raised his concern around the issue at council’s latest policy and resources committee.

He said: “From memory, that £375,000 is assuming we sell Angus House, which doesn’t look as if it’s happening any time soon.

“Is that a correct assumption?”

Angus House council headquarters in Forfar.
Angus House offices at Orchardbank opened in 2007. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly told Mr Duff: “You are correct referring to the marketing exercise of Angus House.

“However, there are different options for delivering the savings in terms of further consolidation of the estate and part-lease of accommodation at Angus House.

“I wouldn’t say it’s solely determined by the successful sale of the building.

“Hopefully we’ll bring a report back in due course that will better explain the situation and current status.”

‘More wins than losses’ in Angus change programme

And council finance director Ian Lorimer defended the success of the overall scheme since it was introduced.

“Our track record of delivery in our change programme is really very good,” he said.

“Over a long number of years, we’ve managed to consistently deliver.

“We’ve had more wins than losses if you look historically at the level of savings.

“There will always be things that don’t quite go to plan, and we’ve seen that in terms of this report in the current year.”

