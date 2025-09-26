Tayside carer struck off for ‘sexually motivated’ touching and slapping woman’s bottom

A Tayside social care worker has been struck off after he inappropriately touched a woman and slapped her bottom.

Enique Kebiru Abu-Yakubu was employed as a care and support worker by myCare Tayside at the time of the incidents in March 2024.

Following a tribunal hearing, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found that Abu-Yakubu slapped the woman’s bottom and touched her breast without her consent, during the course of his employment.

The woman was said to have been distressed by his actions.

The SSSC found evidence of the “sexually motivated” misconduct by Abu-Yakubu on or around March 8 last year, following an investigation.

However, Abu-Yakubu continues to “strongly deny” the allegations.

Tayside carer ‘indecently touched’ woman

The regulator found several allegations to be proved, including that he:

Slapped the woman – referred to as AA in the report – on the bottom without her consent

Leaned over and put his right hand on AA’s left leg in response to AA pushing his hand away and saying that she didn’t want you to do that

Moved his hands up AA’s legs and indecently touched her genitals

Touched AA’s breasts without her consent

Contributed to AA becoming distressed

Abu-Yakubu was also alleged to have tried to kiss AA on the same date, but the SSSC said there was “insufficient evidence” to prove this.

He also faced allegations of leaning over another woman and saying “body shape nice” or similar during his employment, but the SSSC found this was not proved.

The SSSC report on the hearing said Abu-Yakubu admitted he knew he would be unable to continue working in the sector following the SSSC panel’s decision.

The report said: “Your representative firstly addressed the seriousness of the findings and was clear that neither he nor you sought to downplay these.

“You accepted that your fitness to practise was impaired due to these behaviours and that the panel’s primary responsibility is to protect members of the public, to ensure that they have trust in the sector and confidence in the SSSC as the regulator.”

‘Assault’ on woman was ‘sexually motivated’

Abu-Yakubu’s representative further said that the “assault on AA was an isolated incident”.

The SSSC says Abu-Yakubu co-operated with the SSSC investigation, and that he had no previous history of similar behaviour.

However, the watchdog found there was “little evidence” that he acknowledged his failings, and that his “lack of insight raises the probability that the behaviour is likely to be repeated”.

The report added: “It was submitted that removal from the register is the only sanction that would protect the public interest and confidence.

“This was a sexually motivated incident is a serious breach of trust where aggravating factors were present.”

It is understood the matter was reported to police but no further action was taken against Abu-Yakubu.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed to The Courier that there are no outstanding criminal cases against him.

Following an internal disciplinary process, Abu-Yakubu was sacked by myCare Tayside, which provides services including care at home, end-of-life care and dementia care.

Tayside care firm ‘condemns abhorrent behaviour’

Nick Price, managing director of myCare, said: “We commend the action of the SSSC to impose a removal order on this individual.

“myCare Tayside condemn such abhorrent behaviour.

“Upon notification of these allegations, our immediate action was to remove this individual from work and manage through our disciplinary processes, resulting in termination of employment and referral to the SSSC.

“Such behaviours, whether in the workplace or otherwise, cannot be tolerated and the action taken by myCare was swift and appropriate.

“We place great trust in our employees, who are all recruited and vetted to the regulatory body standards, to work in our communities both on their own and alongside colleagues.

“It is very upsetting and disappointing that something like this can occur in the ‘caring’ sector.

“We take the protection of our customers and our employees very seriously and feel our actions in this case reflect that.”

Carer ‘strongly’ denies allegations

When approached for comment by The Courier, Mr Abu-Yakubu said: “I wish to make it clear that there was no evidence to support the allegation made against me.

“The matter was fully investigated by the police, who found no evidence of wrongdoing and took no further action.

“The SSSC decision was made on the civil test of “balance of probabilities,” which is very different from the criminal standard of “beyond reasonable doubt.”

“I continue to strongly deny the allegation.”