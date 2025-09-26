Revealed: How Ninewells surgeon visited websites with ‘naked photos of boys’ while still treating vulnerable patients

A Ninewells Hospital breast surgeon visited websites showing “naked photos of boys” while still treating vulnerable patients, it has been revealed.

Dr Douglas Brown was struck off earlier this week after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing found he had sent inappropriate messages to what he thought was a 12-year-old boy – who was actually an undercover police officer.

The former NHS Tayside specialist retired in May 2021 but stayed employed by the health board in a locum capacity until April 2022, the same month he was arrested and charged by police.

The MPTS hearing, which lasted seven days and ended on Tuesday, heard much of the evidence against Brown in private.

However, a redacted report published by the service has now revealed further details of his conduct.

It shows police seized two mobile phones from Brown’s home address in north-east Fife after a search in April 2022.

The panel heard how the web history on one of the phones included Google searches carried out by the surgeon between August 2020 and October 2021.

Brown – who once met the future King at Ninewells and fronted a breast cancer campaign – was still working for NHS Tayside during this period, including as a full-time staff member prior to his retirement.

Ninewells surgeon searched for ‘pics of boys sleeping in white underwear’

His Google searches included “pics of boys sleeping in tighty whities”.

He also visited webpages with “pics of boys in tighty whities”, “pics of boys in school uniform”, “pics of boys in white underwear”, “pics of boys sleeping in white underwear”, “nude boys”, and “naked photos of boys”.

The tribunal earlier heard that Brown was arrested over claims he sent inappropriate messages to what he thought was a 12-year-old boy.

In reality, he had been speaking to an undercover police officer from Yorkshire.

The criminal case was later dropped for an unspecified reason, but the MPTS works to the civil standard of proof, which is based on the balance of probabilities rather than the criminal standard of beyond reasonable doubt.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) told The Courier: “The decision to desert the case simpliciter was made by the presiding Sheriff.”

A decision to desert simpliciter means a case is effectively closed and cannot be reopened by prosecutors.

The MPTS document described how, between December 2021 and February 2022, Brown’s messages “transitioned from being inappropriate to sexually explicit”.

This included comments that he “bet Child A looked ‘cute’ in uniform”.

Brown conversed with the ‘child’ about various explicit sex acts and made sexually inappropriate comments to him.

The report said: “He informed Child A of the adult behaviour and sex acts which he had observed in (redacted) clubs in London.”

He asked Child A questions like: “What would you like to try?” and “So you tempted to do stuff with guys?” and told him: “You interest me.”

The report continued: “Dr Brown sent inappropriate pictures of himself wearing only his underwear and later sent a sexually explicit picture of him in his underwear, focusing on his groin.”

It added that, at one stage, Brown “contemplated” a video call with the ‘child’, and was “interested in and explored the geographical location” between them.

The MPTS panel was also given a witness statement from the police officer who engaged with Brown on online messaging platforms Kik and Snapchat.

Former NHS Tayside doctor had ‘clear intention to communicate with boys’

He first contacted Brown on Kik after joining a group chat on the same platform.

The name of the group was redacted; however, Rina Hill, General Medical Council counsel, said it was a “clear indication of Dr Brown’s intentions and

motivations, that he was actively seeking to engage in communication with boys”.

The document added: “The tribunal deduced from the profile picture that Dr Brown had displayed on the Kik chat group named (redacted), which was a self-taken picture of his posterior in his white brief type underwear, that Dr Brown’s intention at the outset was to engage in inappropriate and or sexually explicit conversations with young boys.”

The surgeon, who used the display name Jamie Brown, was contacted by the Yorkshire police officer on Kik after he responded to a message in the unnamed group chat.

He later suggested they move their chat to Snapchat after learning the ‘boy’ was 12 years old.

The report said Brown acknowledged the boy was “very young”.

However, he still went on to send him a sexually explicit picture and “requested a picture in response” of Child A’s private parts.

Brown did not engage with the hearing, and has now been banned from working in the sector.

NHS Tayside previously confirmed Brown had not been employed by the board since 2022 but has not commented further.

However, The Courier has put the latest revelations to the health board for possible comment.

Brown declined to comment when approached by The Courier at his home earlier this month.