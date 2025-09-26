Suspected cause of major fire at factory near Stirling revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspected cause of major fire at factory near Stirling revealed

Firefighters were called to the West Fraser site in Cowie, just before 10pm on August 24.

By Isla Glen
Fire at West Fraser in Cowie.
The fire at West Fraser in Cowie. Image: Supplied

The suspected cause of a major fire at a chipboard factory near Stirling has been revealed.

Firefighters were called to the West Fraser site on Station Road, Cowie, just before 10pm on August 24.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) deployed 12 appliances and worked through the night to control the blaze.

Cowie residents were told to avoid the area and to keep windows shut.

A report into the blaze by SFRS, obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information request, revealed the cause of the fire was the “overheating” of thermal oil.

Damage was limited to the process/production room where the fire broke out and there were no casualties.

West Fraser in Cowie. Image: Google Street View

The report read: “Incident took place at a large chipboard manufacturing plant with a complex layout.

“The fire developed in the chipboard manufacturing press at the factory.

“Thermal oil used to regulate temperature overheated.

“The fire affected surrounding materials and breached the large compartment sandwich panel walling.”

Petrol and oil products were also said to have been mainly responsible for spreading the fire.

West Fraser, which is a major employer in the Forth Valley area, opened in the 1970s as Caberboard.

The company, formerly known as Norbord, was the UK’s first manufacturing facility for MDF.

Conversation