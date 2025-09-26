Suspected cause of major fire at factory near Stirling revealed

The suspected cause of a major fire at a chipboard factory near Stirling has been revealed.

Firefighters were called to the West Fraser site on Station Road, Cowie, just before 10pm on August 24.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) deployed 12 appliances and worked through the night to control the blaze.

Cowie residents were told to avoid the area and to keep windows shut.

A report into the blaze by SFRS, obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information request, revealed the cause of the fire was the “overheating” of thermal oil.

Damage was limited to the process/production room where the fire broke out and there were no casualties.

The report read: “Incident took place at a large chipboard manufacturing plant with a complex layout.

“The fire developed in the chipboard manufacturing press at the factory.

“Thermal oil used to regulate temperature overheated.

“The fire affected surrounding materials and breached the large compartment sandwich panel walling.”

Petrol and oil products were also said to have been mainly responsible for spreading the fire.

West Fraser, which is a major employer in the Forth Valley area, opened in the 1970s as Caberboard.

The company, formerly known as Norbord, was the UK’s first manufacturing facility for MDF.

